WATCH: Get close to the action with a cageside view of Nabil Anane’s utter domination of Nico Carrillo in stunning ONE 170 KO

Nabil Anane pulled off the unthinkable at ONE 170 last Friday, January 24, delivering a breathtaking performance that sent the sold-out crowd at Bangkok’s Impact Arena into a frenzy.

Now, a newly released cageside video from ONE Championship has captured every electrifying moment of his domination over Nico Carrillo to capture the interim bantamweight Muay Thai strap.

The Instagram footage relives the instance that Anane flipped the script on Carrillo, a fighter many believed to be unstoppable:

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Riding a dominant 15-match winning streak, the Scottish striker was heavily favored heading into the bout. However, the Thai-Algerian phenom had other plans.

Using his exceptional reach to perfection, the 6-foot-4 behemoth systematically picked Carrillo apart from the outside before launching his fight-ending assault.

A crisp right hand sent Carrillo crashing to the canvas for the first knockdown. Though "King of the North" managed to return to his feet, Anane wasted no time in pressing forward, unleashing a high kick that folded Carrillo and forced a second standing eight-count.

Still dazed but refusing to back down, Carrillo rose once more — only to be met with a frenetic combination from Anane, followed by a right hand to deck the Scotsman for the third and final time to seal the stoppage at the 2:35 mark of round one.

Nabil Anane returns to action soon

With this career-defining victory, Nabil Anane has little time to celebrate as an even greater challenge looms.

Up next, he faces lineal champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a world title unification bout at ONE 172, booked for March 23 at Japan’s legendary Saitama Super Arena.

But this isn’t just about championship gold — it’s about redemption. Nearly two years ago, Superlek knocked out Anane in his promotional debut.

Now, armed with experience and momentum, Anane is ready to rewrite history in their highly anticipated rematch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.