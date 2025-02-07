“I will win” - Kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa counting down the days before his fated super fight against Rodtang in Japan

In just 44 days, Takeru Segawa will finally get his long-awaited chance to trade blows with Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The two striking titans are set to headline ONE 172 in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23 — a showdown that has been more than a year in the making.

Takeru recently took to Instagram to share his excitement, exuding confidence ahead of the highly anticipated clash.

He wrote:

"A month and a half left until game day. Every day I fight with myself. I will win."

And who can blame him for feeling fired up? Their initial date was booked for January 2024, but a hand injury forced Rodtang to withdraw, delaying the dream fight.

Then, in September 2024, Takeru made a statement by stopping Thant Zin in a flyweight kickboxing bout at ONE Friday Fights 81.

With momentum on his side, he seized the moment — calling out Rodtang, who happened to be in attendance at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Tensions erupted when Rodtang stepped into the ring, leading to an electrifying faceoff that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

The build-up reached a boiling point when ONE officially confirmed the bout this March, setting the stage for one of the biggest striking battles in recent memory.

Takeru promises an all-out battle with Rodtang at ONE 172

With more than a year of anticipation, expectations are sky-high, and some wonder if the all-star duel can truly live up to the hype. But for Takeru Segawa, there’s no doubt — this will be a war worth watching.

Speaking at a promotional press event for ONE 172 before 2024 ended, the Japanese superstar made his intentions clear:

"I'm not thinking about anything beyond this fight. I will put everything from my martial arts life into this battle. I expect us to have the greatest striking match where one of us might break, so Rodtang, I look forward to it."

