WATCH: Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa turns up the volume less than a month before ONE 172 showdown against Rodtang

Takeru Segawa is leaving no stone unturned as he gears up for his highly anticipated showdown with Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Ad

The two striking icons are set to collide in the main event of ONE 172, a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight at the iconic Saitama Super Arena.

To further fuel the excitement, ONE Championship recently shared footage of Takeru’s intense pad session, showcasing the thunderous impact of his strikes echoing throughout the gym:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

No one can fault the Japanese star for ensuring his weapons are honed to perfection. After all, this clash has been a long time coming.

Takeru was initially slated to make his promotional debut against Rodtang at ONE 165 in January 2024, but 'The Iron Man' was forced to withdraw due to a hand injury.

Instead, 'The Natural Born Crusher' accepted the bout to challenge Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in a grueling battle, ultimately falling short via unanimous decision.

Ad

Undeterred, the 33-year-old bounced back in emphatic fashion at ONE Friday Fights 81 in September 2024, delivering a highlight-reel knockout against Thant Zin.

Wasting no time, Takeru seized the moment by calling out Rodtang, who was in attendance that night. Their heated faceoff sent the crowd into a frenzy, setting the stage for their long-awaited collision.

The hype reached a fever pitch when the organization officially announced the duel for March 23, promising one of the most electrifying striking duels in recent memory.

Ad

Takeru enters ONE 172 as underdog

Despite Takeru Segawa’s hometown advantage, a recent poll revealed that 63 percent of voters are backing Rodtang Jitmuangnon to emerge victorious. And it’s easy to see why.

Since joining ONE in 2018, the Thai hard-hitter has been a dominant force, winning 16 of his 17 striking bouts under the promotion’s banner.

His most recent kickboxing performance in June 2024 saw him dominate Denis Puric, proving he’s far more than just a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view through watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.