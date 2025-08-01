My Oxford Year: What is Jamie's secret? Explained

My Oxford Year was released on Netflix on August 1, 2025. Directed by Iain Morris and written by Allison Burnett and Melissa Osborne, the romantic comedy film is inspired by the novel of the same name by Julia Whelan. It features Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest as the main cast.
The story follows Anna De La Vega as she arrives at Oxford on a scholarship, focused and determined, until she meets Jamie Davenport, whose poetry and charm overturn her ambitions and her emotions.
Jamie's secret is that he is fighting terminal cancer, namely multiple myeloma, a rare and deadly disease that has already killed his brother. He keeps his diagnosis a secret while growing close to Anna, which makes her rethink her goals and their future together.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers about My Oxford Year. Viewer's discretion advised.
The heartbreaking twist behind Jamie’s character in My Oxford Year
Jamie Davenport's (Corey Mylchreest) secret is that he is fighting a rare and incurable blood cancer that killed his sibling. He decides not to burden Anna (Sofia Carson) with the truth; therefore, he keeps it from her. Their first fleeting romance develops into a more serious relationship based on a shared appreciation of poetry and intellectual connection.
Jamie's sickness progressively becomes obvious through clues woven all over his behavior, such as periods of exhaustion, unexplained absences, and family conflicts during hospital-related episodes.
After learning the truth, Anna must decide whether to stay and help Jamie through his deteriorating health or return to New York to pursue her political goals. Given his prognosis, Jamie refers to Anna as his "last hurrah," implying that he thought she might be the last person he could love.
My Oxford Year twists from a lighthearted academic romance into a heartbreaking account of accepting mortality and putting love before ambition. Jamie's secret turns into the film's central emotional theme, compelling both characters to reconsider their goals.
What is My Oxford Year about?
My Oxford Year focuses on the life of Anna De La Vega, a 24-year-old American who earns a Rhodes Scholarship to study English literature at Oxford University. At the same time, she is offered a job at a political campaign, which she promises to pursue remotely while completing her academics.
She comes across Jamie Davenport, a young professor of literature with a complex personal life, early on in her time at Oxford and their professional interactions turn into a romantic relationship, which begins affecting Anna's outlook on the future.
Apart from Carson and Mylchreest, the cast includes Dougray Scott as Jamie’s dad named William Davenport, and Catherine McCormack as Jamie's mom Antonia Davenport. Moreover, Harry Trevaldwyn plays Anna’s roommate named Charlie Butler, Esmé Kingdom portrays Maggie Timbs, and Poppy Gilbert appears as Cecelia Knowles.
My Oxford Year released on Netflix on August 1,2025. Stay tuned for more updates.