My Oxford Year ending explained: Did Jamie's final choice change everything?

Netflix's romantic drama My Oxford Year is less about a love story and more about what happens when life refuses to follow the script. At the center of the film is Anna De La Vega (Sofia Carson), a driven American student who arrives in Oxford on a prestigious scholarship, only to fall for her charming and secretive poetry tutor, Jamie Davenport (Corey Mylchreest). But by the time the credits roll, viewers are left wondering, what exactly was this story about? And did Jamie's last choice rewrite the ending?

Ad

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for My Oxford Year. Reader's discretion is advised.

In the film’s final moments, Jamie chooses to stop treatment for his rare genetic cancer, opting to live his remaining days fully rather than prolong his life through painful therapies. Anna, after wrestling with the decision to return to her lucrative job offer at Goldman Sachs, ultimately decides to stay in Oxford with Jamie. But when she wakes up one morning, Jamie is unresponsive, and it becomes clear his condition has worsened. A doctor confirms Jamie has developed a critical case of pneumonia. His father, finally respecting Jamie’s autonomy, allows nature to take its course.

Ad

Trending

What follows is a dreamlike montage of the European grand tour Jamie once described, with Anna traveling alone but imagining him beside her. In the final moments, Anna steps into Jamie’s old classroom as a professor, echoing his opening line with cake in hand. But what are we supposed to make of that final sequence? Was it closure, surrender, or something more ambiguous?

Let’s dig into the ending’s deeper meaning, its stark difference from the book, and how My Oxford Year reframes the idea of love, death, and legacy.

Ad

How does Jamie’s decision reframe the story in My Oxford Year?

In one of My Oxford Year's most emotional scenes, Jamie lies in a hospital bed with Anna by his side as his health declines. (image via Netflix)

Jamie’s choice to forgo treatment reflects not just his worldview but the trauma of watching his brother Eddie endure the same terminal illness. Having witnessed the emotional toll and futile suffering caused by aggressive treatment, Jamie opts instead to live “deliberately,” a recurring theme borrowed from Thoreau’s Walden, which he discusses with Anna.

Ad

His actions aren’t selfish,they’re rooted in experience. He doesn’t tell Anna because he wants her to live her Oxford year on her terms, not in his shadow. But love disrupts that plan. Jamie's decision, in this context, doesn’t make him a passive figure in a tragic romance,it makes him the author of his fate.

My Oxford Year deliberately resists the romantic cliché of the dying character whose fate is softened by love. Jamie’s final choice doesn’t just shape Anna’s grief,it defines her transformation. He teaches her that presence matters more than permanence, and in honoring his choice, Anna becomes not his caretaker, but his equal.

Ad

Why did My Oxford Year change the book’s ending?

Anna and Jamie stand together in Paris, one of the many places they dream of visiting in My Oxford Year. (Image via Netflix)

One of the most striking differences between Julia Whelan’s novel and the film adaptation lies in Jamie’s fate. In the book, Jamie survives a bout of pneumonia and enrolls in a clinical trial, allowing him and Anna (known as Ella in the novel) to embark on their European adventure together.

Ad

The film takes a more grounded approach. Jamie dies, and Anna goes on the grand tour alone, imagining him beside her in every city. The montage begins with joyful, shared moments and gradually transitions to solitary frames, Anna at the Seine, on a gondola, on a Greek beach. It’s this shift that signals Jamie’s absence.

Sofia Carson, who also served as a producer, defended the change in in interview with Entertainment Weekly published on August 1, 2025.

Ad

“Even though it's clear Anna's alone at the end, we left it a little bit ambiguous because we wanted the film to end with hope and with light.”

Corey Mylchreest added,

“It’s more powerful. That is the direction that the book is heading in, and it would feel like hypocrisy for Jamie to speak all these things and for Anna to be understanding that philosophy of life [and not end there].”

Ad

Rather than offering false reassurance, the film embraces emotional truth. Jamie doesn’t get a miracle. But Anna gets clarity. The love they shared becomes the foundation for a future that no longer revolves around status or success, but meaning.

What does Anna’s final decision really mean?

A tender moment from My Oxford Year that captures the quiet intimacy between Anna and Jamie as their romance deepens. (Image via Netflix)

When Anna first arrives at Oxford, her life is a checklist, Cornell, Oxford, Goldman Sachs. Her journey is driven by ambition, structure, and external expectations. But Jamie, with his whimsical love for poetry and disdain for rigid plans, introduces a different perspective: that a short, intense life can be just as meaningful as a long, predictable one.

Ad

Anna’s decision to stay in Oxford, and later to go on the European tour alone, reflects a seismic shift. She isn’t giving up her future,she’s redefining it. After Jamie’s death, she honors his memory by doing the very things they dreamed of together. But it’s not just tribute, it’s transformation.

By returning to Oxford as a poetry professor and repeating Jamie’s gesture with cake, Anna closes the circle. She’s no longer living someone else’s plan. She’s living deliberately. The final scene, where she tells her students,

Ad

“Poetry can be taught, but really it should be lived,”

is a declaration of purpose. Anna isn’t stuck in the past; she’s carrying it with her. This ending doesn’t promise eternal love or a flawless future. Instead, it suggests that loss doesn’t negate love’s value,and that life, even when cut short, can still echo forward.

What does the European tour reveal about Anna’s grief?

As part of her grief journey in My Oxford Year, Anna imagines Jamie beside her in Paris—until reality sets in, and she realizes she’s traveling alone. (Image via Netflix)

My Oxford Year’s European montage is more than a visual send-off. It’s a layered depiction of how memory and imagination collide in the wake of loss. When Anna embarks on the grand tour Jamie had once planned, she initially imagines him by her side, laughing, drinking, kissing. These sequences are bathed in warmth and light, embodying their shared dream.

Ad

But gradually, Jamie begins to vanish from the frame. The revelation isn’t a twist, it’s a quiet unraveling of denial. By the time Anna is sitting alone on a gondola or staring out at the Temple of Poseidon, the audience understands she’s making the journey alone. These moments expose the emotional weight Anna carries. She’s not running from grief,she’s walking through it.

The decision to show her physically alone but emotionally accompanied underscores how love can leave an imprint without needing to be present. This imagined tour becomes Anna’s way of accepting Jamie’s death without letting it define her future. By finishing the trip solo, she reclaims both her agency and her healing.

Ad

A goodbye that keeps living

Jamie playfully challenges Anna during their first poetry class in My Oxford Year, unaware that their intellectual duel will soon turn emotional. (Image via Netflix)

My Oxford Year doesn’t end with declarations or grand gestures, but with a quiet, powerful assertion: that love can be brief and still be life-changing. Jamie’s death is not a narrative tragedy but a thematic reckoning. The film challenges the viewer to reconsider what closure looks like,and whether true love is about holding on or letting go. For Anna, and for the audience, the answer isn’t easy. But it is honest.

By embracing ambiguity and emotional honesty, My Oxford Year invites us to ask the harder questions: What do we do with the time we’re given? How do we honor those we’ve lost without losing ourselves? And can love, fleeting, painful, imperfect, still be enough to change a life?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More