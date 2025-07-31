"Goddammit! I hate it"-Jason Momoa looks unrecognisable after shaving his beard for the first time in six years

Jason Momoa shocked fans after shaving his beard for the first time in six years. The Hollywood actor, known for his signature facial hair, debuted his clean-shaven look in a video shared online, expressing discomfort with the transformation. Jason Momoa stated,&quot;Goddammit! I hate it,&quot;revealing his immediate reaction to seeing his face without a beard. The video, which quickly spread across social media, has led to widespread discussion among fans and followers.The actor has had his beard for years, making it a defining feature of his appearance in various films and public appearances. The clean-shaven look marks a sharp contrast from his previous image. While many speculated it could be tied to an upcoming role or campaign, Momoa revealed that the transformation was for his return as Duncan Idaho in Dune: Part Three. He also used the opportunity to promote his eco-conscious water brand, Mananalu, and its partnership with Boomerang Water.Jason Momoa reveals new look in viral video View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJason Momoa posted the transformation video on his Instagram and TikTok accounts on July 30, 2025. The video begins with him running a razor over his face and reacting to the results. In the video, Momoa shared the moment he began shaving, saying,&quot;This is the kickoff,&quot;referring to the beginning of filming for Dune: Part Three. Jason gave a nod to director Denis Villeneuve, saying the transformation was&quot;only for you.&quot;He reflected on the timing of his last shave, linking it to the launch of Mananalu and the original Dune film in 2019.He appeared visibly surprised by the transformation, at one point laughing at his reflection. In his caption, Momoa explained the significance of the moment, tying it to the promotion of Mananalu. He said the company had advanced its mission by partnering with Boomerang Water to implement a closed-loop system that sanitizes and bottles water directly onsite.&quot;Now, we’re taking it even further, partnering with our team at @Getboomerangwater to bring in a closed-loop system that sanitizes and bottles water onsite,&quot; he added.His note went on,&quot;That means even less waste, reduced shipping footprint, and our aluminum bottles get reused over and over. This is the future, and we’re starting in Hawai’i. Let’s get rid of single-use plastic. For our children and for our planet. All my aloha, J,” he wrote.Jason Momoa last shaved his beard in 2019 to raise awareness about plastic pollution. At that time, he emphasized the need to move away from plastic bottles and promote aluminum alternatives. In the new video, the actor linked his clean-shaven appearance to a similar environmental message, while also referencing his return to the Dune franchise.Jason Momoa returns as Duncan Idaho in Dune: Part ThreeJason Momoa shows off his clean-shaven look in a scene from Dune: Part Three, marking a major shift in his signature appearance for the role of Duncan Idaho. (Image via Prime Video)Jason Momoa is set to reprise his role as Duncan Idaho in Dune: Part Three, directed by Denis Villeneuve. Although Idaho was killed in the 2021 film, the third installment adapts Frank Herbert's novel Dune Messiah and features the character's return as a ghola, a clone engineered to carry the original's memories. Idaho's presence continues to shape the legacy of House Atreides and Paul Atreides' reign.Production on the film began on July 8, 2025, at Origo Film Studios in Budapest, with additional filming conducted using IMAX cameras. The movie is scheduled for theatrical release on December 18, 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Returning cast members include Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, and Jason Momoa. New additions include Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, who plays Leto II, and Ida Brooke as his twin sister Ghanima.Dune: Part Three is set 12 years after the events of the second film and will conclude Villeneuve’s Paul Atreides trilogy. Linus Sandgren replaces Greig Fraser as cinematographer due to Fraser’s scheduling conflicts with The Batman: Part II.Hans Zimmer returns to compose the score, continuing his work from the first two films. Villeneuve has described this third chapter as the final installment in his Dune saga, aiming to bring closure to Paul's complex arc and the series' broader philosophical themes.Also Read: “a full-time job”-James Van Der Beek shares about his devastating journey with colon cancer