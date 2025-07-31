  • home icon
  • "Goddammit! I hate it"-Jason Momoa looks unrecognisable after shaving his beard for the first time in six years

By Urvashi Vijay More
Modified Jul 31, 2025 13:03 GMT
Apple TV+ Hosts Premiere For New Show &quot;Chief Of War&quot; With Jason Momoa - Source: Getty
Jason Momoa attends the world premiere of the Apple TV+ drama series "Chief of War" at Ko Olina Beach Park on July 18, 2025 in Kapolei, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

Jason Momoa shocked fans after shaving his beard for the first time in six years. The Hollywood actor, known for his signature facial hair, debuted his clean-shaven look in a video shared online, expressing discomfort with the transformation. Jason Momoa stated,

"Goddammit! I hate it,"

revealing his immediate reaction to seeing his face without a beard. The video, which quickly spread across social media, has led to widespread discussion among fans and followers.

The actor has had his beard for years, making it a defining feature of his appearance in various films and public appearances. The clean-shaven look marks a sharp contrast from his previous image. While many speculated it could be tied to an upcoming role or campaign, Momoa revealed that the transformation was for his return as Duncan Idaho in Dune: Part Three. He also used the opportunity to promote his eco-conscious water brand, Mananalu, and its partnership with Boomerang Water.

Jason Momoa reveals new look in viral video

Jason Momoa posted the transformation video on his Instagram and TikTok accounts on July 30, 2025. The video begins with him running a razor over his face and reacting to the results. In the video, Momoa shared the moment he began shaving, saying,

"This is the kickoff,"

referring to the beginning of filming for Dune: Part Three. Jason gave a nod to director Denis Villeneuve, saying the transformation was

"only for you."
He reflected on the timing of his last shave, linking it to the launch of Mananalu and the original Dune film in 2019.

He appeared visibly surprised by the transformation, at one point laughing at his reflection. In his caption, Momoa explained the significance of the moment, tying it to the promotion of Mananalu. He said the company had advanced its mission by partnering with Boomerang Water to implement a closed-loop system that sanitizes and bottles water directly onsite.

"Now, we’re taking it even further, partnering with our team at @Getboomerangwater to bring in a closed-loop system that sanitizes and bottles water onsite," he added.

His note went on,

"That means even less waste, reduced shipping footprint, and our aluminum bottles get reused over and over. This is the future, and we’re starting in Hawai’i. Let’s get rid of single-use plastic. For our children and for our planet. All my aloha, J,” he wrote.
Jason Momoa last shaved his beard in 2019 to raise awareness about plastic pollution. At that time, he emphasized the need to move away from plastic bottles and promote aluminum alternatives. In the new video, the actor linked his clean-shaven appearance to a similar environmental message, while also referencing his return to the Dune franchise.

Jason Momoa returns as Duncan Idaho in Dune: Part Three

Jason Momoa shows off his clean-shaven look in a scene from Dune: Part Three, marking a major shift in his signature appearance for the role of Duncan Idaho. (Image via Prime Video)
Jason Momoa is set to reprise his role as Duncan Idaho in Dune: Part Three, directed by Denis Villeneuve. Although Idaho was killed in the 2021 film, the third installment adapts Frank Herbert's novel Dune Messiah and features the character's return as a ghola, a clone engineered to carry the original's memories. Idaho's presence continues to shape the legacy of House Atreides and Paul Atreides' reign.

Production on the film began on July 8, 2025, at Origo Film Studios in Budapest, with additional filming conducted using IMAX cameras. The movie is scheduled for theatrical release on December 18, 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Returning cast members include Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, and Jason Momoa. New additions include Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, who plays Leto II, and Ida Brooke as his twin sister Ghanima.

Dune: Part Three is set 12 years after the events of the second film and will conclude Villeneuve’s Paul Atreides trilogy. Linus Sandgren replaces Greig Fraser as cinematographer due to Fraser’s scheduling conflicts with The Batman: Part II.

Hans Zimmer returns to compose the score, continuing his work from the first two films. Villeneuve has described this third chapter as the final installment in his Dune saga, aiming to bring closure to Paul's complex arc and the series' broader philosophical themes.

Urvashi Vijay More

Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.

With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.

She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories.

