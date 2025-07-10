“Can’t wait for this”: Fans react as Denis Villeneuve unveils first look at Dune: Part 3

Denis Villeneuve unveiled the first look for the highly anticipated Dune: Part 3 as filming begins. On Tuesday, July 8, 2025, the first set photo of the sequel, captured by the director, was shared on the official Dune Instagram and X accounts, teasing that the next movie will bring fans of the franchise back to Arrakis.

The desert planet has played a central role in the Dune saga, so it's not surprising that the first look image for Dune: Part 3 is dominated by, well, dunes. Captioned with a quote from Frank Herbert's novel, the social media post also confirmed that the sequel has now entered production.

The first look image taken by Denis Villeneuve and the latest update on the third movie in the franchise further fueled the anticipation for fans, who said they couldn't wait for it.

"Wow, Denis Villeneuve is taking us back to Arrakis? Can't wait for this," an X user commented.

More fans shared their feelings about the latest post from the official Dune account, with one saying they got goosebumps from the picture, while someone else was hoping that the third movie will have enough spice in it.

"I literally got goosebumps just from this one picture," a user on X said.

"Only Denis could shoot a desert landscape so many different ways and still make it look interesting," an X user commented.

"Sands are back! Hope there's enough spice," another X user added.

Another commenter said that they are "too seated" for the upcoming film, while someone else predicted that the cinematography shots for Dune: Part 3 will be "ABSOLUTELY CINEMA."

"I'm gonna be the most annoying person when the first pics from set drop I literally cannot wait. I'm already seated in the movie theater already help. I'm simply too seated," an X user said.

"The cinematography shots with the desert is gonna be ABSOLUTE CINEMA," another X used commented.

What to know about Dune: Part 3 so far

Dune: Part 3 is due in movie theaters on December 18, 2026, and with the production already kicking off, it appears that the movie is on schedule. Denis Villeneuve is back in the director's chair, and plenty of the stars of the first and the second movie in the franchise will also be returning with him.

Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet will be back to lead the third movie as Paul Atreides, and so will his Fremen love, Chani, played by Zendaya. Other cast and characters expected to make a comeback include Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, and Jason Momoa as former Atreides swordmaster, Duncan Idaho.

Momoa's character will have a resurrection in the third movie as he essentially died in the first film. Momoa and Lisa Bonet's teenage son, Nakoa-Wolf was also announced in June to joined the Dune: Part 3 cast, as well as Silo star Ida Brooke.

As for story details, much of the plot of the third movie remains under wraps, but it's expected to adapt Frank Herbert's Dune Messiah. It will be set 12 years after the events of Dune: Part Two, with Paul as Emperor Muad'Dib.

Stay tuned for more Dune: Part 3 news and updates as the film's production gets underway.

