Ida Brooke and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa to star in Dune 3

Ida Brooke and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa have been announced as the official new entries to the much-awaited film, Dune 3. As reported by Deadline, the two new cast members will be playing the roles of Ghanima and Leto II, Chani and Paul Atreides' twin offspring.

Ida Brooke has had a brief acting experience, while this is Nakoa-Wolf Momoa's first acting gig. The latter is the son of the Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who portrays Duncan Idaho in the movie franchise. So, the viewers may get to witness the father-son duo together for the first time onscreen, as Jason is slated to reprise his role in Dune 3.

Ida Brooke and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa to play Paul and Chani's children in Dune 3

Ida Brooke at Apple TV+'s Silo Season Two Premiere (Image via Getty)

Actors Ida Brooke and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa are set to feature in Dune 3 as Ghanima and Leto II respectively. They are the twin children of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya).

While Nakoa-Wolf is a newcomer, Ida Brooke has already made her first appearance in Silo (2023-2024) as Young Shirley. She also played the role of Becks in The Primrose Railway Children (2024). Dune 3 will be the young actress' third acting project.

Jason Momoa with children Nakoa-Wolf and Lola lolani (Image via Instagram/@prideofgypsies)

As per the plot of the original book series by Frank Herbert, Leto II and Ghanima appear as toddlers in the 1969 novel Dune Messiah. The children further become the lead characters of the novel, Children of Dune (1976), which takes the plot nine years ahead from Dune Messiah.

Who else is set to appear as a cast member in Dune 3?

The cast of Dune: Part Two at the New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

The upcoming film is expected to follow the tale of the book, Dune Messiah, which unravels Paul Atreides' journey 12 years after Dune. Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part One (2021) and Dune: Part Two (2024) reigned at the box office worldwide and became critically acclaimed adaptations of Frank Herbert's book. The television series, Dune: Prophecy (2024), also gained appreciation from global fans and critics.

The Oscar-winning 2021 film featured Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, and more.

Denis Villeneuve's final installment of the series is likely to be released next year, and the complete cast has not been announced yet. Denis leads the upcoming film as the writer and director of Dune 3. However, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are two of the original cast members who are expected to return in the third part. Anya Taylor-Joy, Florence Pugh, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem may also be seen again in it.

On April 8, 2025, Deadline exclusively reported that actor Robert Pattinson was in talks to star in Dune 3 in a negative role. Official confirmation regarding his presence in the film is still awaited.

