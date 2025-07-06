Timothée Chalamet has secured a strong presence in the hearts of fans due to his work in various movies. Additionally, his upcoming film Marty Supreme is set to release in December 2025, further creating anticipation.

The fans have witnessed his versatile acting style in movies of different genres and themes. Therefore, this movie will be a new horizon for Chalamet to showcase his acting chops.

This comedy-drama film follows a talented ping pong player as the character navigates the complex world of table tennis.

Every short glimpse suggests Timothée Chalamet is set to bring his signature depth and charm to this eccentric sports storytelling.

Marty Supreme promises to demonstrate how Timothée Chalamet can transform any character into something unforgettable.

The movie blends comedy and serious themes about dedication and ambition. His inclusion alone has generated buzz in Tinseltown circles.

For fans eagerly waiting for Marty Supreme, here are five must-watch movies that highlight Timothée Chalamet's extraordinary strengths. Each movie demonstrates different sides of his acting skills.

Disclaimer: The article contains personal opinions of the author.

Call Me By Your Name, Bones and All, and 3 other Timothée Chalamet movies to watch

1) Call Me By Your Name

A still image from the trailer of the series (image via Apple TV)

Call Me By Your Name marks the movie where Timothée Chalamet shone like a star in the world through his acting. The story is set in the sun-bathed Italian countryside, and this romantic drama delves into the story of a 17-year-old Elio (portrayed by Timothée Chalamet).

The actor plays this sensitive teenager with extreme depth and rawness.

The storyline follows Elio's summer romance with Oliver, a college student residing with his family. Chalamet's portrayal of the first romance is both soft and significant.

He embodies every emotion without much dialogue. His eyes tend to express the emotional depth of all the sequences.

Additionally, what makes his performance special is how Timothée Chalamet projects Elio's internal struggles. The character battles fear and desire by making every gesture and glance feel entirely natural.

This performance earned him an Oscar nomination at the young age of 22.

The movie's final scene features Timothée Chalamet in a saddening moment of silence due to heartbreak. He sits by a fireplace, processing his pain.

His face depicts everything the viewers need to understand. This moment alone shows why he became a star.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Dune

A still image from the trailer of the series (image via Apple TV)

This movie, created by Denis Villeneuve, presents Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, a reluctant hero in a vast cosmic opera. This role displays his ability to carry a successful film on his shoulders.

The story spans multiple galaxies and delves into complex political matters among the residents of space.

Paul must navigate the threatening family politics while seeking his mystical powers. Timothée Chalamet brings humanity to this strong character.

He compels the viewers to care about someone who could rule the universe.

The actor carries the movie's heavy themes with maturity, depicting how responsibility, power, and destiny come down upon Paul's shoulders.

Timothée Chalamet demonstrates how these burdens affect a young man. His performance grounds the science fantasy elements in raw emotions.

Moreover, the action sequence shows another side of his talent. Paul learns to survive and combat in harsh, deserted situations.

Timothée Chalamet interestingly transforms from a young man to a warrior leader. This physical transformation adds more validation to his emotional journey.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers.

3) Little Women

A still image from the trailer of the series (image via Apple TV)

This movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, features Timothée Chalamet as Laurie, the boy next door who impresses the March sisters. This adaptation of the classic novel gives him a chance to show his capacity as a romantic lead.

Laurie comes from an elite family and is a handsome and kind-hearted person. He becomes a confidant to Jo March (portrayed by Saoirse Ronan).

The chemistry between the two creates some of the most memorable scenes of the film. Chalamet makes Laurie feel both privileged and relatable.

The character faces heartbreak and rejection throughout the story. Chalamet handles these emotional sequences with considerable conviction.

He displays Lauri's pain without making him look helpless, and this balance comes from his acting experience.

His scenes with Amy (portrayed by Florence Pugh) are equally compelling. The relationship between Amy and Laurie progresses organically, keeping the viewers invested in their story.

This film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Bones and All

A still image from the trailer of the series (image via Apple TV)

Bones and All showcases the intense chemistry between Timothée Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino, the director of Call Me By Your Name. However, this time, they explore a much fiercer form of love.

The film follows two young cannibals as they embark on a journey across America.

Chalamet plays the role of a drifter with a dark secret. He meets Maren, and they learn that they share the same terrifying hunger. Their romance blooms against this disturbing backdrop.

The actor convincingly develops sympathy among fans rather than instilling fear. This role pushes Chalamet into new limits as a performer. He balances Lee's monstrous nature with emotional vulnerability.

The character is both victim and predator, and this complexity makes him shine as a seasoned actor.

The film's road trip format allows for intimacy to develop between the characters, as Chalamet and Taylor Russell create convincing chemistry despite the unusual circumstances.

Their love story feels believable regardless of the supernatural horror framework.

Bones and All is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Wonka

A still image from the trailer of the series (image via Apple TV)

Wonka displays Timothée Chalamet's musical acting talents at their best. He plays the young Willy Wonka, ages before he starts his famous chocolate factory. This prequel of Willy Wonka displays the origin of the popular character.

Chalamet sings and dances throughout the movie with influential energy. His Wonka is filled with optimism and determined despite facing various obstacles.

The actor brings childlike wonder to every scene involving sugary candies and chocolates.

The movie employs both dramatic and comedic timing. Chalamet handles both aspects with conviction. He makes Wonka a relatable person rather than just a whimsical creature.

This grounding helps make the fantasy elements more effective. His chemistry with the ensemble cast creates a warm and entertaining atmosphere.

Timothée Chalamet continues to evolve as one of Hollywood's most talented and versatile actors. And these five films stand as a testament to showcase his range as an actor.

Each film offers a unique narrative while highlighting his consistent excellence and magnetic screen presence.

