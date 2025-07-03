“Kylie buying it for him”- Netizens react as Timothée Chalamet is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

On July 2, 2025, it was announced that Timothée Chalamet will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026. At 29, he will be one of the youngest to receive the honor, which is usually given to older industry veterans. He is among 35 new honorees from film, music, TV, live performance, and sports entertainment.
Pop Crave (@PopCrave) announced the news via their X page on July 3, 2025, along with a still from Timothée Chalamet's Oscar-nominated film Call Me By Your Name.
Fans and users have reacted to the young actor's star on the Walk of Fame, with some saying Timothée Chalamet's partner and beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner, is "buying" him the star.
"Kylie buying it for him"
Some others also seem to share the opinion that members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have helped Timothée Chalamet be in the 2026 class of Walk of Fame Stars.
"omg kylie totally bought this for him", one X user commented.
"Kris Jenner probably pay for it!! 😂", an X user said, mentioning Kylie Jenner's mother and manager.
Some users, while appreciative of Timothée Chalamet's work so far, think that it is far too early for the actor to receive this honor.
"I mean the dune remake and Bob Dylan thing was okay but it way to early for a star wtf crazy especially when a bunch of others still haven't received yet 😂", one user commented under the post by Pop Crave.
"I’m not even trying to sound like a hater because I’m a fan of Timothee’s work but Timothee has NOT had a long impacting career to deserve this (yet) I feel like he still has a long way to go to be deserving of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.", another fan said.
"I think he needs more time to build up to it", an X user said in the replies.
However, many users congratulated the young actor on this milestone, calling it a "well-deserved" accolade.
"i mean his filmography is absolutely insane", a user posted, along with posters of four of Timothée Chalamet's acclaimed films- Dune Part Two, Beautiful Boy, Little Women, and the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.
"people can say whatever they want about him but he's definitely the main movie star of this generation", an X user commented
"He deserves it. The dune franchise has been some of the best films in recent years", another X user commented
Timothée Chalamet is the youngest among the Class of 2026
Chosen under the Motion Pictures category, Timothée Chalamet appears alongside actors such as Emily Blunt, Demi Moore, Rachel McAdams, Rami Malek, and Deepika Padukone.
Born in New York City, Timothée Chalamet began acting as a teenager and rose to prominence in 2017 with his Oscar-nominated performance in Call Me by Your Name. He followed this with a series of high-profile roles in films such as Lady Bird, Beautiful Boy, Little Women, and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune series. Most recently, he portrayed Bob Dylan in the 2025 biopic A Complete Unknown, which earned him his second Academy Award nomination.
According to a Parade article from July 3, 2025, Timothée Chalamet’s age sets him apart from most recipients, with the average recipient receiving their star around age 54.
More about the Class of 2026
Along with Timothée Chalamet, this year’s Walk of Fame honorees include Miley Cyrus, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and Angélique Kidjo under the Recording category, while the Television division includes Gordon Ramsay, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Good Morning America co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos. Only one star will be awarded in Sports Entertainment: NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.
Deepika Padukone is making history as the first Indian actress to be honored with a Star on the Walk of Fame. The full list also includes posthumous awards for figures like director Tony Scott and special effects artist Carlo Rambaldi. The full list of honorees is as follows-
Motion Pictures
- Emily Blunt
- Timothée Chalamet
- Chris Columbus
- Marion Cotillard
- Keith David
- Rami Malek
- Rachel McAdams
- Demi Moore
- Franco Nero
- Deepika Padukone
- Molly Ringwald
- Stanley Tucci
- Carlo Ramboldi
- Tony Scott
Television
- Greg Daniels
- Sarah Michelle Gellar
- Lucero
- Chef Gordon Ramsay
- Melody Thomas Scott
- Robin Roberts
- George Stephanopoulos
- Bradley Whitford
- Noah Wyle
Live Theatre/Live Performance
- Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
- Lea Salonga
Recording
- Air Supply
- Bone Thugs ‘N Harmony
- Paulinho Da Costa
- The Clark Sisters
- Miley Cyrus
- Josh Groban
- Grupo Intocable
- Angélique Kidjo
- Lyle Lovett
Sports Entertainment
- Shaquille O’Neal
According to a Parade article from July 3, 2025, selection of the honorees is overseen by an independent committee made up of existing Walk of Famers. Nominees are reviewed based on their professional accomplishments, longevity in the field, and contributions to the industry. Nominees must also agree to participate in the unveiling ceremony and pay a required sponsorship fee.