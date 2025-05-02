Matt Pinfield hosts Green Day's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony with Ryan Reynolds after recovering from stroke 

Green Day received its star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 1. Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds hosted the ceremony with American TV presenter, DJ, and music executive Matt Pinfield.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles has become a tourist attraction and features stars in the names of all kinds of artists - actors, musicians, and more. It is considered a huge honor, and the American rock band became its latest recipient, as the ceremony to award them the star took place on May 1, 2025.

Matt Pinfield, who suffered a stroke in January this year, was the co-host at the event. As reported by NME on May 2, he heaped praise on Green Day, saying:

“What an honour it is to be here today with these three guys that I love. Love their music and love them as people. [‘Dookie’] made so many young people pick up guitars, bass, and drums and want to sing and write songs.”

He added:

“That is what punk rock, rock and roll music is all about. That beauty, that love, a passing on of that gift. And that’s the thing that’s so special about Green Day and why it’s such an honour to be here today.”

For the unversed, Dookie was the band's third album, released on February 1, 1994.

The band's lead singer, Billie Joe Armstrong, also complimented Pinfield at the ceremony, saying:

“His knowledge of music and his history of rock and roll is… you can’t compare it to anything else. He knows everything – he’s a true music lover. Thank you for coming out and doing this. We love you so much, Matt.”

The band's star is located at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard, adjacent to Amoeba Music. Since the landmark's opening in 1960, this is the 2,810th star to be handed out.

Ryan Reynolds speaks at Green Day's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Actor, producer, and businessman Ryan Reynolds was also present at the ceremony and co-hosted the event. He spoke about his newly formed friendship with Green Day members and the impact of their songs.

Notably, the band's iconic track Good Riddance was used in the end credits of Deadpool & Wolverine, released in July 2024. Reynolds, who plays the role of Deadpool, spoke about the use of the song, saying:

“Anyone who knows me knows how deeply invested I am when it comes to certain songs in the films that I produce or co-write. I get attached in a way that words are not agile enough to express.”

He continued:

“And I had this thought about the end credits sequence of the movie. To me, it felt like an opportunity to do something that expressed warmth and gratitude and love – instead of it just being what they usually do in these movies… I wanted this to be something that felt poignant.”

Reynolds also mentioned that he heard Good Riddance at a cafe and that he has always loved it.

Further, upon taking the mic, the band members expressed their gratitude at receiving the star and thanked their loved ones and fans.

