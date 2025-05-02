When will Ohana Festival 2025 take place? Green Day, Hozier, and Eddie Vedder announced as headliners for the event

The Ohana Festival is returning to Doheny State Beach this fall for three days of music and beachside celebration. The musical festival, which also takes up the environmental cause, is scheduled to take place from September 26 to 28.

While the venue and dates were initially announced in February, the official lineup was revealed on April 30, along with the opening of the ticket sale window.

Pearl Jam's and Earthlings' vocalist Eddie Vedder, who is also the founder of the festival, is leading the bill on the first day; the following day, Hozier, along with other bands and musicians, will set the musical vibe. The final day lineup is full of punk and post-punk band performances led by Green Day.

According to Ohana Festival's official page, guests can enjoy over 35 performances across different genres. The festival will also host a number of environmentalists, conservationists, and professional surfers.

The festival also features stalls from restaurants offering the West Coast flavors, along with vegan and gluten-free options.

More details about the Ohana Festival 2025

The Ohana festival is a blend of music, party, and conservation efforts. According to a report by The Momentum, the festival was started in 2016 by Eddie Vedder with a vision to promote the environmental cause through music.

The festival sets a storyteller stage where leading conservationists, researchers, and other stakeholders share their experiences and insights. While furthering the cause, Ohana Festival has become a musical celebration by hosting big names on the bill.

The festival has recently been chosen as the "Music Festival of the Year (Global: Under 30K Attendance)" by Pollstar. In 2024, Pearl Jam rocked the stage with other performances from Maren Morris, Devo, and Sting, among others. Vedder's 16-year-old daughter also performed a mashup.

From punk rock to blues, this year's lineup of the festival seems packed with a variety of performances.

September 26 lineup

Eddie Vedder and Earthlings

Kings of Leon

Garbage

Stereophonics

Lukas Nelson

Kim Deal

Deep Sea Diver

Hinds

Girl and Girl

Akira Galaxy

Makua

September 27 lineup

Hozier

Leon Bridges

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Royel Otis

Margo Price

Mdou Moctar

Mon Rovîa

Chaparelle

David Duchovny

The Alain Johannes Band

September 28 lineup

Green Day

Cage the Elephant

Wet Leg

James

Mannequin Pussy

The Chats

Lambrini Girls

The Murder Capital

The Criticals

Skating Polly

The ticket sale is live now and starts with $198 for one-day general admission and goes up to $10,225 for Ultimate VIP. Ohana festival also offers hotel packages. The 3-Day VIP has sold out, but the 1-Day VIP is still available for $624. Moreover, customers can get 3-day VIP benefits through hotel packages.

More details will be updated about the performance schedules. Furthermore, interested people are advised to go through the detailed list of allowed and prohibited items along with their bag policy in the festival for a better understanding.

For more information about the festival experience and booking process, visit the official website and follow the festival’s social media handles for future updates.

