"Green day shade is lowkey crazy" - Internet reacts to Charli XCX wearing a 'Miss Should Be Headliner' sash at Coachella afterparty

Singer-songwriter Charli XCX recently wore a "Miss Should Be Headliner" sash at the Coachella afterparty on April 12, following Green Day's performance as the main act. Charli took the Main Stage on Saturday at 7 p.m., which preceded Green Day's main performance.

During their first Coachella act, Green Day changed a line from their song Jesus of Suburbia to allude to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict as frontman Billie Joe Armstrong sang:

“Runnin’ away from pain like the kids from Palestine/Tales from another broken home," instead of the original line, "Runnin’ away from pain when you’ve been victimised.”

Later, Charli was seen at an after-party with a sash that said, "Miss Should Be Headliner." However, some netizens were quick to argue that the singer was subtly shading the band for headlining the show.

Once the picture went viral, netizens took to X under @PopCrave’s comment section, who re-shared the photo on April 14, to react to the whole thing. One wrote that shading Green Day is "crazy."

“Greenday shade is lowkey crazy like. That's a Greenday…. They’ve been here…. They deserve a headliner,” wrote one X user.

Others also reacted similarly. They mostly supported Green Day, as one said that Charli is not headliner material yet.

“Charli is not headliner material (yet) either way,” criticised one.

"One "summer" album and these girls are acting like they're bigger than everyone else," an X user remarked.

"She is definitely not a better headliner than Green day," wrote another.

On the other hand, many supported Charli.

“Charli wearing that sash is the exact energy I need in 2025... I'm here for chaos queens who know their worth,” one X user said.

“Charli knew exactly what she was doing and did it with style,” commented another user

“Charli XCX rocking that sash like she’s ready to win "Miss Headliner 2025"!” wrote another X user.

Green Day and Charli XCX performed at Coachella on April 12

As per the Desert Sun's April 12 report, Green Day's performance at the Coachella on Saturday enthralled the audience and served as a reminder of why they are among the most influential rock bands.

Furthermore, they reportedly also sent a message during their performance. The band's singer, Armstrong, changed the lyrics of their song American Idiot to "I'm not part of the MAGA agenda." The origianal lyrics were, "I'm not a part of a redneck agenda."

Green Day began the 80-minute set with the title track of American Idiot. The show was packed with red and black televisions as huge inflatable arms and fists grasping a heart-shaped grenade, showing the record cover, sprang up from the stage.

In light of the present Israel- Hamas conflict, the revisions in the lyrics referred to Palestinian kids and targeted Donald Trump's MAGA movement.

On the other hand, several singers joined Charli XCX on stage during her performance.

During her set, she sang a number of Brat-era classics, such as 365, Von Dutch, and Club Classics. The party was not thrown by the British singer alone.

Singer Troye Sivan came onstage to perform Talk Talk early in her set. Lorde joined Charli XCX next, and their duet on Girl, So Confusing set the stage on fire. Billie Eilish was the last to take the stage with Charli XCX, performing a remix of their Grammy-nominated song Guess.

Coachella's first weekend is over, and the event is approaching its second weekend, which will happen from April 18 to April 20.

