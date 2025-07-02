"Reading too much into this?": Perez Hilton reacts as Kylie Jenner sparks Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber divorce rumors with cryptic screenshot

In a recent blog uploaded to Perez Hilton's eponymous website, the American columnist and blogger shared insights into the latest screenshot from a group chat including Hailey Bieber, which was shared by her long-time friend, Kylie Jenner.

Ad

On Friday, June 27, Kylie shared an Instagram Story featuring a group chat titled Love Island, where participants, including Hailey Bieber, actively discussed Peacock's popular dating show, sending texts in invisible ink to avoid any spoilers.

"The group chat when not everyone has watched the latest episode," Kylie captioned her Instagram Story.

In the screenshot, it was visible that Kylie had saved Hailey's contact under her maiden name, Hailey Rhode. Considering this detail, Perez Hilton, in his blog, questioned whether Kylie "spilled some accidental tea," suggesting trouble in Justin Bieber and Hailey's marriage.

Ad

Trending

"Among the members of the group was one very active texter — Hailey Bieber! Except… Maybe she’s not Mrs. Bieber anymore?" Hilton wrote.

Hilton also shared the blog link from his website on X on June 2, 2025.

"Are people reading too much into this?" he captioned the post.

Perez Hilton's tweet (Image via X/@ThePerezHilton)

In the blog, Perez noted that Hailey's middle name, Rhode, may hold special meaning to her, as it is also the name of her beauty essential skincare brand, which she recently sold to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion.

Ad

"So, it’s not strange that Kylie would include it," Hilton added.

However, he further stated that amid Hailey's separation rumors with the Yummy singer, it's "unsettling" to see that Kylie has reportedly "dropped" Justin's last name in Hailey's contact.

"Is Kylie hinting at something here?! Or does this not mean anything at all?" Perez questioned.

Pointing at the Love Island group chat screenshot, Hilton noted that the Kylie Cosmetics founder had used casual names for her other friends, for example, someone named "Victoria Princess" had also texted in the group. So, Perez suggested that "Hailey Rhode" might just be a personal nickname Kylie uses for the Rhode founder.

Ad

Perez Hilton suggests Hailey Bieber selling her skincare brand aligns with Justin's 'financial struggles'

Ad

In other recent news, Hailey Bieber recently sold her skincare essential brand, Rhode Beauty, to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion, as revealed by the cosmetics company in a May 28 press release.

The deal reportedly included $600 million in cash, $200 million in stocks, and more than $200 million in earnouts based on "future growth of the brand over a three-year timeframe," as reported by E! News on May 29.

Commenting on the same, Perez Hilton uploaded a YouTube video on May 29, wherein he said:

Ad

"Rhode was founded by Hailey Bieber in 2022, and she has just sold it in a deal valued at a billion dollars. That's right, she's now a billionaire."

Hilton also noted that Rhode's acquisition by e.l.f. Beauty comes amid reports that her husband, Justin Bieber, is financially struggling.

"Hailey Bieber is selling her beauty brand for big bucks, and the timing could not be any better because we know, as has been well documented, that her husband of many years, Justin Bieber, has been struggling with his finances," Perez Hilton remarked.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post uploaded on May 28, Hailey shared that she will now act as the Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation of Rhode, as well as a strategic advisor to e.l.f. Beauty.

"I always had big dreams for the company, and the most important thing to me is to keep bringing rhode to more spaces, places, and faces globally. So today I am so incredibly excited and proud to announce that we are partnering with e.l.f. Beauty as we step into this next chapter in the world of rhode," Hailey wrote in the caption of her post.

Ad

Hailey Bieber launched Rhode Beauty in 2022, with a mission to create "intentional skincare" focused on hydration and barrier support, as per the brand's website.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More