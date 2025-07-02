My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 13 (finale) review: Bones Film delivers a well-crafted end to Vs. Queen Bee Arc

Aired on Monday, June 30, 2025, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 13 delivers a lighthearted yet compelling season finale, effectively concluding the Vs. Queen Bee Arc while setting the stage for the story’s next phase. The story wraps up lingering plot threads for Kuin’s arc with a well-balanced mix of action, emotional depth, humor, and a touch of suspense that hints at the rise of a new villain.

With smooth pacing and tightly woven storytelling, the finale maintains engagement while subtly pushing the narrative forward. Alongside a high-quality production and direction, episode 13 offers an entertaining and satisfying close to this Spring 2025 sequel season.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 13: A narrative review

The new villain in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 13 (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 13 wraps up the season with a mix of resonant, emotional, and somewhat laid-back installment that signals the end of one arc while clearly hinting that the story is far from over. Under the direction of Kenichi Suzuki and scripting by Yōsuke Kuroda, this finale skillfully balances action, emotion, and comedy while teasing the rise of a new villain.

Titled "What a Man Takes with Him," the episode opens with Pop rewatching the footage from the recent event with Koichi, clearly pleased with how things unfolded. The narrative transitions to Pop and Koichi teaming up with Captain Celebrity to subdue a new mantis-villain.

Afterward, CC advises Koichi on his vigilante work, warning him to keep his distance from villains if he can’t handle them. Pop reflects on this, wondering if it's time to step back from confronting them head-on. Koichi, however, notes that the villains they’re encountering now are far more dangerous than the early instant villains they used to deal with.

Pop in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 13 (Image via Bones Film)

He wonders if it’s still related to the drug Trigger, but without Knuckleduster, they can’t confirm anything. In the end, they decide to support from the sidelines for now.

Elsewhere, Aizawa and Detective Tsukauchi discuss the evolution of the Trigger-induced villains. Their findings on Teruo suggest that someone is artificially modifying individuals to survive overdoses of the drug, creating semi-permanent transformations, which indicates a larger conspiracy is at play.

The focus shifts to another Narufest. Since CC is busy with a commercial shoot, Koichi, dressed as the Crawler, steps in as the event’s guest hero. At the shoot, the new villain infiltrates the production and causes chaos using the bat-villain Ingenium had subdued before.

Seeking revenge, the bat-villain sets out for Koichi after incapacitating Ingenium. He abducts Koichi mid-performance at Narufest. However, CC comes to the rescue, taking down the villain and making a surprise appearance at the festival.

Knuckleduster in his wife's final moments (Image via Bones Film)

Later, Koichi and Pop discover Knuckleduster’s brass knuckles and mask, left behind without a word. Makoto arrives shortly after and expresses interest in interviewing him, though he remains unreachable.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 13 then sees Soga watching over Tamao Oguro at the hospital as she regains consciousness. A flashback reveals that Knuckleduster’s wife passed away shortly after Tamao was rescued. He keeps the truth from his daughter, choosing to protect her from the painful reality.

In the closing scene, Koichi reflects on Knuckleduster’s sudden disappearance from his life. Despite his absence, Koichi realizes that his master has left a lasting impact. With Pop and others still beside him, his monologue reveals that his "own battle" hasn’t even begun, marking a turning point and the start of a new chapter in his vigilante path.

CC vs. the bat-vaillain (Image via Bones Film)

Studio Bones sustains its storytelling finesse through the end of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes season 1, delivering a strong and emotionally resonant finale in episode 13. The episode keeps the momentum alive with a well-balanced narrative that skillfully blends suspense, emotion, action, and lighthearted humor.

Tamao’s awakening, finally free from Kuin’s control, brings a hopeful turn, though it’s tempered by the quiet tragedy of Knuckleduster’s wife’s passing at that very moment, adding emotional depth to an otherwise uplifting scene.

Their storyline adds an emotional tone to the episode, while the activities of the new villains and the escalating threat of Trigger-enhanced villains raise the suspense and hint at the darker tone of what’s to come.

Meanwhile, the dynamics between Koichi, Pop, Makoto, and CC add warmth and humor, offering a refreshing contrast to the weightier developments. Koichi’s path forward, now without Knuckleduster’s guidance, marks a pivotal shift in his vigilante journey, setting the stage for his growth as the story progresses.

With sharp direction and a consistent narrative rhythm, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 13 delivers a satisfying conclusion to this spin-off's first season.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 13: An overall production criticism

Expand Tweet

Studio Bones Film brings another standout entry with My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 13, closing the season on a high note while maintaining the exceptional production quality.

The finale shines with expressive visuals brought to life through dynamic shot composition, smooth animation, and vibrant color work that amplify every emotional beat, whether suspenseful, heartfelt, or comedic.

Knuckleduster and Tamao share a heartfelt reunion (Image via Bones Film)

The animation especially stands out during key moments, blending fluidity with cinematic framing to maximize impact. Voice performances continue to be a strong point, bringing depth and authenticity to each character.

The soundtrack by Yuki Hayashi, Shogo Yamashiro, and Yuki Furuhashi expertly highlights the story’s highs and lows, enhancing both the action sequences and quieter dramatic moments.

Final thoughts

Koichi in the closing moments of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 13 (Image via Bones Film)

With its seamless fusion of striking visuals, remarkable storytelling, standout voice performances, and meticulously crafted sound design, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 13 delivers a finale that highlights the emotional depth and narrative strength of the story. Though mostly lighthearted, the finale closes the season with impact, marking a compelling and satisfying conclusion.

It not only brings closure to the current arc but also effectively builds anticipation for the next phase of the narrative. With season 2 already slated for a 2026 release, the finale serves as both a rewarding end and a promising lead-in to what lies ahead.

