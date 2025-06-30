With the release of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 13, the anime finally concluded the Vs. Queen Bee Arc. While Koichi and Kazuho were busy with another Narufest, some new villains appeared in the city. Amidst this, Tamao Oguro woke up from her slumber, finally reuniting with her father.

The anime's previous episode saw Pop take charge of Narufest while Captain Celebrity restored power to the building. Soon after, the FeatherHATS put on a stellar performance for the attendees. Elsewhere, Knuckleduster finally defeated Kuin Hachisuka and extracted Queen Bee from her brain to rescue his daughter Tamao Oguro.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 13 - Kazuho performs in another Narufest

Captain Celebrity as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 13 (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 13, titled What a Man Takes with Him, opened with Kazuho Haneyama opening her fan mail as Pop☆Step had gotten quite popular due to the Narufest. Soon after, the anime saw the Crawler defend the city against a large "praying-mantis-like" villain. However, it was not long before the vigilante needed Captain Celebrity's help to save the day.

Later, the anime saw Captain Celebrity join Koichi and Kazuho at Koichi's place. He did not like how Koichi often ended up relying on someone else to save him. While Koichi wanted to help people, he knew his limits and often backed off when it was too much for him. Upon hearing this, Captain Celebrity asked him to back off, as half-baked hero work only increased his workload.

Kazuho Haneyama as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 13 (Image via Bones Film)

During this, Kazuho Haneyama asked Captain Celebrity if he could make another appearance at Narufest. However, the hero rejected the request as Makoto Tsukauchi had booked him out, leaving him with no time to spare. That was also why he was at Koichi's place, hoping to rest. Just then, Makoto called Koichi and barged into his home to collect Captain Celebrity.

After Koichi and Kazuho were left alone, Kazuho suggested that Koichi do as Captain Celebrity had asked him to do. This left Koichi wondering if he should carry a weapon. Amidst this, Koichi also thought about how the recent villains were far different from the Instant Villains from earlier. A meeting between Naomasa Tsukauchi, Eraser Head, and Midnight also confirmed Koichi's doubts to fans.

Miu, The Crawler, and Pop as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 13 (Image via Bones Film)

The anime then switched its focus to another Narufest. While Pop☆Step knew Captain Celebrity couldn't make it, Miu wanted to satisfy the audience's demands and had Koichi replace the top hero's place.

Elsewhere, around the same time, Captain Celebrity was filming an advertisement with Ingenium. During this, the mysterious antagonist from the previous episode unleashed the bat-like villain Ingenium fought previously. While the villain got away from Inegnium, Captain Celebrity chased after him.

Captain Celebrity as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 13 (Image via Bones Film)

The villain was after Koichi and picked him up from the Narufest event. Captain Celebrity used this opportunity to defeat the villain and rescue Koichi. This development essentially saw Miu fulfill her promise to the fans and audience at the venue, as Captain Celebrity greeted the attendees.

Later, the anime saw Koichi finding Knuckleduster's knuckles at his home. As he had no idea why his master had left his weapon with him, Koichi decided to clean it. During this, Makoto met with Kazuho at his home to discuss future Narufest events.

Knuckleduster as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 13 (Image via Bones Film)

Back at the hospital, Souga Kugizaki was looking after Tamao Oguro in Knuckleduster's absence. Just as she woke up, Knuckleduster entered the room and took Souga's place. Tamao wanted to meet her mother, but unfortunately, she had passed away shortly after Tamao was admitted to the hospital. Nevertheless, Knuckleduster assured Tamao that everything would be fine as he was there with her.

The anime episode ended with Kazuho Haneyama bringing a corkboard to Koichi's place. She seemingly wished to post all her fan mail on the board. Koichi used this opportunity to display some things at his home, including Knuckleduster's gear. Koichi's narration later explained that while Knuckleduster had a huge part to play in his vigilante life, he was only involved with him for a few short months. Beyond that, everything Koichi did as a vigilante was all by himself.

