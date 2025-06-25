My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12 review: Kuin’s fall and new villain introduction brought to life with precise direction

Aired on Monday, June 23, 2025, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12 delivers a tense and entertaining pre-finale entry, wrapping up a major early antagonist’s arc while seamlessly introducing the next villain just as her defeat lands.

The episode skillfully heightens tension with gripping action and emotional weight, effectively building anticipation for what’s to come. Pop’s performance adds a welcome touch of levity, providing balance to the episode’s more intense elements.

With steadily rising suspense, proper pacing, and top-tier production values, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12 stands out as another standout installment of the Spring 2025 season, expertly moving the story forward while setting the stage for a powerful finale for the season.

Trending

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12: A narrative review

Pop during her solo performance (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12 delivers another thrilling and resonant installment in the prequel. Under Kenichi Suzuki’s direction and Yōsuke Kuroda’s scripting, this penultimate episode expertly weaves action, emotion, and suspense, while setting the stage for the finale.

Titled "Goodbye to Dad," it opens with panic at the Marukane Department Store after the blackout. Aizawa informs Midnight that he can’t make it as he’s detaining a villain. Midnight and Makoto contemplate canceling the show until Captain Celebrity arrives. Makoto sends him to bring backup generators and decides the show must go on.

Meanwhile, Koichi, dressed as The Crawler, brings Pop’s signature microphone, allowing her to take center stage. She lifts spirits with a lighthearted chat and begins performing, keeping the crowd calm and informed. Her performance tells Aizawa that the event is back on track.

Kuin attacks Knuckleduster with electric powers (Image via Bones Film)

Meanwhile, Knuckleduster is chasing down Kuin when he receives a call from the hospital about a change in his wife’s condition. Still, he presses on, knowing what’s at stake. Kuin tries to flee but, cornered, injects herself with Trigger. Knuckleduster had anticipated this.

He explains that when Kuin powers up with Trigger, she loses control over her host, allowing the personality of Tamao, his daughter and Kuin’s current host, to take over.

A flashback shows Knuckleduster and Tamao’s falling out over her decision to pursue music, which led her to run away. That was when she ran into Kuin in her previous host’s body. In the present, Tamao’s suppressed emotions boil over. She lands a surprising blow on Knuckleduster using electricity, knocking him down.

Pop and the others as they perform (Image via Bones Film)

Another flashback reveals Knuckleduster’s prior deals with Giran, acquiring both weapons and painkillers. Back at the event, the power returns, and the main performance resumes in full swing. The crowd cheers, which irritates Kuin. As she prepares to stir up trouble at the event, Knuckleduster reappears, ready to continue the fight after taking painkillers, determined to save his daughter.

As Kuin decides to push Tamao’s body to the limit, he lands a decisive stun-gun punch, risking everything to end it. Tamao’s heart begins to fail, which would also mark Kuin’s end as her "parasite." Kuin loses control over the bees, and they start leaving her body.

Using the opportunity, Knuckleduster removes Kuin from Tamao’s left eye socket, uses a gas to lure the bees, and detonates them in an explosion alongside the "Kuin" bee. He then uses the AED attached to his stun gun to revive Tamao, just like he previously revived himself.

The new villain introduced in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12 (Image via Bones Film)

Elsewhere, Aizawa tells Detective Tsukauchi about an unusual bee he spotted on Teruo earlier. They suspect it might be part of a bigger scheme tied to the villain outbreaks. As Tsukauchi takes Teruo into custody, a man disguised as police is seen retrieving a bee carrying research data from Teruo from the scene.

He’s hinted to be another villain related to the Trigger experiments, teasing the next antagonist in the story as My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12 comes to a close.

Studio Bones continues to impress with My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12, delivering another top-tier entry. Episode 12 maintains high production values while effectively building anticipation for the finale.

Tamao in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12 flashbacks (Image via Bones Film)

With its well-paced and balanced narrative, the episode shines through the balanced threads of Knuckleduster and Kuin’s intense showdown and Pop’s uplifting performance, creating a compelling rhythm.

The uncertainty surrounding Knuckleduster’s wife’s condition creates emotional suspense. The introduction of a new villain tied to the Trigger experiments as soon as Kuin is defeated retains tight intensity. Flashbacks between Knuckleduster and Tamao enrich their arcs, their confrontation with genuine emotion, while Tamao’s unresolved fate adds even more tension.

Overall, with focused direction and well-paced storytelling, this penultimate episode offers a gripping and well-rounded experience, laying a strong foundation for the next phase of the tale in this spin-off.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12: An overall production criticism

Expand Tweet

Studio Bones Film brings another gripping installment with My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12, continuing the series’ high production standards. The production maintains its momentum with expressive visuals and animation.

The highlight, Kuin vs. Knuckleduster showdown, is brought to life through dynamic composition, fluid motion, and well-timed cuts that heighten the intensity of their confrontation. Simultaneously, Pop’s performance is animated with charm and energy, serving as a vibrant counterbalance to the episode’s heavier moments.

Kuinvs. Knuckleduster in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12 (Image via Bones Film)

Emotional depth is also added through the flashbacks, enriching character arcs and motivations. The new villain's entrance is handled well, with a well-executed introduction and a glimpse of his powers. These standout moments are enhanced with professional direction and dramatic, dynamic animation that keeps the tension high throughout.

The voice acting continues to elevate each moment with precision. The sound and music by Yuki Hayashi, Shogo Yamashiro, and Yuki Furuhashi further heighten the impact of both action and narrative.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

In summary, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12 shines as a technically polished installment that keeps the narrative momentum strong with quality production. Even as one major fight concludes, a new threat is immediately introduced, maintaining the tension.

With its peak animation, well-paced storytelling, and emotional weight, this penultimate episode delivers a gripping and thoroughly satisfying watch, setting a strong hype for the finale.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More