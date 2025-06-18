My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 11 review: Bones Films lays perfect groundwork for finale with Kuin vs. Knuckleduster showdown 

Aired on Monday, June 16, 2025, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 11 delivers a well-crafted and entertaining installment that effectively ramps up the anticipation and excitement ahead of the finale. Centering around the department store event where Pop would perform, it quickly spirals into chaos as Kuin launches her attack.

Ad

The turning point comes with Knuckleduster’s dramatic entrance and confrontation with her, where it’s revealed that the bee user Kuin Hachisuka is actually possessing his daughter, Tamao Oguro’s body.

This major revelation sets the stage for an intense showdown in the finale, expertly laying the groundwork for a climactic close for this season. With brilliant pacing, escalating suspense, and impressive production quality, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 11 stands out as one of the most impactful and engaging entries of the Spring 2025 season, pushing the story forward in significant ways.

Ad

Trending

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 11: A narrative review

Kuin in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 11 (Image via Bones Film)

Under Kenichi Suzuki’s direction and Yōsuke Kuroda’s scripting, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 11 delivers an engaging and action-packed installment in this prequel that excellently raises the stakes by building tension surrounding the Marukane Department Store reopening event.

Ad

Titled "The Day Of", it opens with Pop and Koichi joining other performers for the event meeting. Koichi, acting as Pop’s manager, grows increasingly wary of a potential villain attack. Meanwhile, Kuin senses someone, but remains unaware of Knuckleduster’s presence.

At the meeting, Makoto introduces Pop and Koichi to the other performers, including FeatherS’ Mui and Yu, the Naruhata East High Dance Squad, and the Mad Hatters band. Though FeatherS underestimate Pop, chemistry begins to form between the heads of the dance squad and Mad Hatters. An injury sidelines Mui during practice, but Pop devises a clever workaround.

Ad

Knuckleduster vs. Kuin (Image via Bones Film)

Parallel to the rehearsals, Kuin plots to attack at the event, revealing she plans to use Teruo, whom she holds captive, as her tool for chaos. On the day of the event, several heroes gather in anticipation of trouble, with Present Mic hosting and Midnight monitoring the situation.

Ad

On the way there, Aizawa faces Teruo, transformed into an instant villain. Aizawa tries to subdue him with Erasure, but has no effect on his mutated body. His desperate cries for Pop echo as his Electric Eel Quirk mutates further, causing a massive electric charge that leads to a blackout in the area.

As panic spreads, Kuin considers triggering a Trigger outbreak at the event using her bees when an unknown caller warns her that her actions may jeopardize their experiments in Naruhata. Just then, Knuckleduster enters from the shadows and confronts her.

Ad

Pop in episode 11 (Image via Bones Film)

It’s revealed that Kuin Hachusuka is a bee user who has taken control of Knuckleduster’s daughter, Tamao Oguro’s body. Kuin bursts into laughter before directing her bomb bees at Knuckleduster. However, he’s unfazed by the explosion and retaliates. The episode ends on a dramatic cliffhanger as Kuin begins to retreat while Knuckleduster gives chase.

Ad

Studio Bones continues to deliver excellent animation and storytelling in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 11, maintaining the series' high standards while raising the anticipation. This penultimate episode shines with its careful pacing, gradually building suspense that culminates in a tense showdown between Kuin and Knuckleduster, only intensified by the major reveal of her identity as Tamao, his daughter.

Aizawa in this episode (Image via Bones Film)

What begins as a relatively calm setup around the Marukane Department Store event slowly escalates, expertly tightening the hype through intersecting plotlines. The heartfelt development around Pop is expertly balanced with rising threat.

Ad

With thoughtful direction and storytelling, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 11 offers a well-rounded and thrilling experience. Its mix of heartfelt moments, shocking revelations, and a growing sense of urgency makes it one of the series' most impactful episodes yet, perfectly setting the stage for a climactic finale.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 11: An overall production criticism

Expand Tweet

Ad

Studio Bones Film once again delivers a compelling installment with My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 11, maintaining the series' strong production values with polished animation, immersive sound design, and standout voice acting.

Visually, the episode continues to impress with expressive animation and dramatic, action-driven sequences. The dynamic framing and smooth character movement amplify the story’s intensity, while the show’s distinct comic book-inspired aesthetic adds to its unique visual identity.

The standout confrontations between Aizawa vs. Teruo and Knuckleduster vs. Kuin are animated with exceptional detail and energy, using intense camera angles and impactful choreography to elevate the tension.

Ad

Knuckleduster's punch almost lands on Kuin (Image via Bones Film)

The voice cast delivers top-tier performances, bringing every moment to life perfectly and heightening the storytelling. The sound design and score, composed by Yuki Hayashi, Shogo Yamashiro, and Yuki Furuhashi, enhance the overall mood further, intensifying both the action and the rest of the plot threads with precision.

Ad

Overall, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 11 stands out as a technically excellent and stylistically cohesive entry. With its seamless blend of powerful visuals, strong performances, and expertly crafted sound, it continues to demonstrate the production team’s mastery and raises anticipation for the finale.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

To sum up, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 11 significantly ramps up the narrative momentum as the pre-final entry, expertly setting the stage for a high-intensity, action-packed finale.

With the villain plot advancing through the major reveal involving Knuckleduster and Kuin, the episode delivers both weight and impact. Its compelling story developments, meaningful character beats, and consistently strong production make it one of the most memorable and impactful entries in the first season of this My Hero Academia spin-off.

Ad

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 11 shines as a gripping and entertaining viewing experience that raises the stakes just in time for the climax.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More