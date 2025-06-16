My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 11 - Knuckleduster faces off against Kuin Hachisuka

With the release of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 11, the anime finally saw the Marukane x Captain Celebrity collab event begin. While the performers were nervously waiting for their performance time, a blackout hit the city. Amidst this, Knuckleduster went after Kuin Hachisuka, hinting at a shocking truth.

The anime's previous episode saw Knuckleduster use Soga Kugizaki to investigate the identity of the bee user. After Soga identified her, it was revealed that Knuckleduster was using Koichi and Kazuho to get to his target. The episode later saw Kazuho rely on Makoto Tsukauchi to make the Marukane event into a bigger event.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 11 - Kazuho and others prepare for the Marukane event

President of the Dance Squad and Mad Hatters in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 11 (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 11, titled The Day Of, saw Koichi Haimawari join Kazuho Haneyama as her manager for the Marukane event. During their first meeting, Makoto introduced them to Miu and Yu from FeatherS, the Naruhata East High Dance Squad, and the Mad Hatters. Surprisingly, the heads of the dance squad and Mad Hatters instantly developed a crush on each other.

The anime later saw Makoto relay her plan to the performers. While everyone else was to practice their performance, Pop was asked to practice singing the song for a week. Unfortunately, during this, Miu sprained her leg, possibly ejecting her from the performance. However, Kazuho suggested a solution that worked in everyone's favor.

Kazuho Haneyama as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 11 (Image via Bones Film)

Elsewhere, Kuin Hachisuka could be seen preparing Teruo for his big mission. On the day of the event, while the performers were waiting for their scheduled performance time, the anime revealed how Midnight and Present Mic were also present at the venue. While they wondered whether Eraser Head was going to make it, the hero was looking for excuses not to show up. That's when Teruo, in his Electric Eel form, emerged in the city.

While Eraser Head tried to stop Teruo, his Erasure Quirk did not work on the Instant Villain. Therefore, he was forced to tie him down using his bandages until the police arrived. Unfortunately, this plan backfired as Teruo used his electricity to short-circuit Naruhata's power grid, causing a blackout.

Knuckleduster as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 11 (Image via Bones Film)

Just as Kuin Hachisuka thought she could use the opportunity to attack the people at the Marukane event, Knuckleduster appeared from the shadows. He addressed Kuin as "Tamao Oguro," asking her to return home to her mom, who was waiting. Just as Kuin acted confused, Knuckleduster hinted that the real Kuin Hachisuka had taken over the body of his daughter, "Tamao Oguro."

Soon after, Knuckleduster started fighting Kuin Hachisuka using his shock gauntlets. While Hachisuka tried countering the gauntlets with bomb bees, Knuckleduster was unfazed as he went after Kuin. Kuin started fleeing from the area when Knukleduster began following her.

