My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12: Pop saves the Marukane event as Knuckleduster defeats Kuin Hachisuka

With the release of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12, the anime finally saw Knuckleduster defeat the Bee user and rescue his daughter, Tamao Oguro. Elsewhere, just as there was a power outage, Pop stepped forward, controlled the crowd, and later put on a stellar performance.

The anime's previous episode saw Koichi and Kazuho head for the meeting with Makoto and other performers at the Marukane event. While there were some disagreements between the performers, Pop managed to break the ice between them. Elsewhere, Knuckleduster confronted Kuin Hachisuka, revealing that the Bee user had taken over his daughter, Tamao Oguro's body.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12 - Knuckleduster removes Queen Bee from Tamao Oguro

Pop as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12, titled Goodbye to Dad, opened with Shota Aizawa informing Midnight that the power outage was the result of an instant villain's quirk. Soon after Makoto Tsukauchi learned about this, she asked Captain Celebrity for help. While the hero fetched a backup generator, Makoto wanted someone to control the crowd. Surprisingly, Koichi nominated Pop to take the stage, and she accepted it.

Soon after she stepped onto the stage, it became very evident that she was quite nervous, even spouting out some personal information. However, she only did that to lighten the mood and control the crowd with help from her fans. Soon after, she put on a mini-show before the main program. Around that time, Shota noticed that the Instant Villain was a Pop fan. Just then, he also saw a bee seemingly sucking out a fluid out of the villain. While Eraser Head tried to stop the bee, it fled away in time.

Kuin Hachisuka as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12

Elsewhere, Knuckleduster was following Kuin Hachisuka throughout the city, guiding her into a dead end. However, just as he cornered her, Kuin had her bees inject her with Trigger. Surprisingly, Knuckleduster was quite calm as he was certain Trigger would only help bring out her daughter's real personality in the open.

Notably, the anime then gave fans a glimpse of Tamao Oguro's past. After her father, Knuckleduster, was angry at her for going to a concert, she ran away from home, during which the previous bee user took over her body.

Knuckleduster as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12

Soon after, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12 saw the bee that sucked out the fluid from Teruo inject the same inside Kuin. This development saw Kuin acquire Teriuo's electricity quirk, using which she stopped Knuckleduster's heart with a strike to his chest. It was only then that the anime revealed that Knuckleduster was prepared for such a possibility.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12 then switched back to the Marukane event as Captain Celebrity successfully brought back power to the building. This allowed the show to finally begin as the special unit FeatherHATS put on their stellar stage performance.

FeatherHATS as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12

Elsewhere, after believing that she killed Knuckleduster, Kuin Hachisuka reached in front of the Marukane Department Store building. She was prepared to interrupt the event when Knuckleduster approached her again. This development was the last straw for the bee user as she finally decided to use her full powers. She was seemingly holding back all this time to prevent any damage from occurring on Tamao's body. But she no longer seemed to care about that.

Knuckleduster instantly realized that Kuin was not bluffing and used his stun baton to seize her heart. As soon as Tamao's brain shut down, the bees left her body, leaving the Queen Bee alone. Knuckleduster extracted the Queen Bee and exploded it alongside her hive. Soon after, he began using the defibrillator on his gloves to try and bring Tamao back to life.

Tsukauchi as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 12

In the meantime, the police finally arrived to arrest Teruo. However, Eraser Head requested to police that they let the Instant Villain stay and listen to the Marukane event before his arrest. During this, Detective Tsukauchi approached Eraser Head with questions. This is when he finally confirmed that the ongoing mystery surrounding the Trigger drug had something to do with bees. Amidst this, the anime revealed a new villain operating behind the Trigger accident.

