Call Me By Your Name soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the movie

Call Me by Your Name, directed by Luca Guadagnino, is a critically acclaimed coming-of-age romantic drama film released in 2017. Based on André Aciman's novel, the film follows Elio Perlman and Oliver's 1983 summer romance in Italy.

Call Me by Your Name received several nominations and awards, including an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. The film includes a variety of music, such as classical pieces, indie pop, and folk songs, which adds to its emotional impact.

This 2017 film is about Elio, a 17-year-old boy who lives with his family in northern Italy. When Oliver, a 24-year-old graduate assistant, moves in with them, Elio feels a strong romantic attraction to him.

Despite their differences, they begin a passionate love affair. That summer changes Elio's life as he learns about love, heartbreak, and who he is. Oliver is getting ready to leave, which creates problems in their relationship. In the end, Elio learns to accept the mixed feelings he has about their memories together.

Looking into Call Me By Your Name soundtrack

The Call Me by Your Name soundtrack features a mix of classical, electronic, and folk music.

Hallelujah Junction - 1st movement – John Adams

M.A.Y. in the Backyard – Ryuichi Sakamoto

J'adore Venise – Loredana Bertè

Paris Latino – Bandolero

Sonatine bureaucratique – Frank Glazer

Zion hört die Wächter singen (From "Cantata Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme", BWV 140) – Alessio Bax

Lady Lady Lady – Giorgio Moroder, Joe Esposito

Une barque sur l'océan from Miroirs – André Laplante

Futile Devices (Doveman Remix) – Sufjan Stevens

Germination – Ryuichi Sakamoto

Words – F.R. David

È la vita – Marco Armani

Mystery of Love – Sufjan Stevens

Radio Varsavia – Franco Battiato

Love My Way – The Psychedelic Furs

Le jardin féerique from Ma mère l'Oye – Valeria Szervánszky, Ronald Cavaye

Visions of Gideon – Sufjan Stevens

About the music director: Sufjan Stevens

Sufjan Stevens is the music director of the film. An American singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Sufjan Stevens is known for his eclectic style. He has ten solo albums and collaborated with many artists.

A Sun Came, his 2000 debut album, was released by Asthmatic Kitty. His 2005 album Illinois was well-received and did well, especially featuring Chicago.

Stevens plays folk, electronic, and orchestral music. He composed Mystery of Love for Call Me by Your Name's soundtrack in 2017. His Oscar and Grammy nominations for Best Original Song and Best Song Written for Visual Media were attributed to this very song.

In Call Me by Your Name, Timothée Chalamet plays Elio Perlman, a 17-year-old experiencing his first love. Armie Hammer plays Oliver, a graduate student who becomes Elio's love interest. Michael Stuhlbarg plays the role of Elio's father, Samuel. Other important cast members include Amira Casar, Esther Garrel, and Victoire Du Bois.

Where to watch

Viewers can watch Call Me by Your Name on different streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu. One can rent or buy it online on services like Google Play and iTunes. The movie is also available on Blu-ray and DVD for fans.

