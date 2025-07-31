  • home icon
  "Omg put it back": Internet reacts to Jason Momoa shaving his beard for the first time in 6 years for Dune 3

"Omg put it back": Internet reacts to Jason Momoa shaving his beard for the first time in 6 years for Dune 3

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Jul 31, 2025 08:51 GMT
Universal Pictures Presents A FAST X Special New Zealand Fan Screening, Hosted By Jason Momoa - Source: Getty
Netizens react to Jason Mamoa shaving his beard for the first time in 6 years for Dune 3 (Image via Fiona Goodall/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Aquaman fame Jason Momoa recently shared a video of himself shaving his beard for the first time in 6 years for Dune 3. The actor shared that the last time he shaved was for the original Dune, in which he plays Duncan Idaho.

In the video dated July 30, 2025, Momoa is seen shaving his facial hair using an electric trimmer and reflecting on the journey of his recyclable aluminium bottled packaged drinking water brand, Mananalu. At one point in the video, the actor addressed Dune's director, Denis Villeneuve, and said:

"Goddamnit! I hate it...This is the kick off, Dune 3. Only for you, Denis."
Momoa's video has garnered over 2.4 million views at the time of this writing, leading netizens to express their opinions on the actor shaving off his beard via X. Commenting on the same, an X user tweeted:

"Omg put it back"
"Facial hair is really makeup for men" an X user commented
"Well unshave it" another X user mentioned
"TAKE THIS RECESSION INDICATOR BACK RIGHT NOW" an internet user stated
"Not to be dramatic, but this is like watching an angel lose their wings 🥲" another internet user said

On the other hand, fans of the Braven actor compared his post-shave appearance to actors like Hugh Grant and Ryan Gosling and praised his look as well:

"Now he's Hugh Grant." an X user tweeted
"He looks good both ways" a netizen remarked
"Looks like a cross between Robert Deniro and Ryan Gosling 😂" another netizen expressed

What happened to Jason Momoa's character in Dune? Actor confirms return to the franchise despite role ending in the first part

Jason Momoa's absence in Dune: Part Two was a continuation of the storyline from Part 1 of the franchise, where the actor's character, Duncan Idaho, dies. In Dune, Jason Momoa's character is a mentor to Timothée Chalamet's character, Paul Atreides, and the swordmaster of House Atreides. Momoa's character sacrifices himself in the film's climax to protect Paul and his mother, Lady Jessica, from the Sardaukar troops.

However, during his appearance on TODAY in March 2025, the actor revealed a huge surprise, confirming his presence in the franchise's third installment. When TODAY's host Craig Melvin addressed how the source material mentions Momoa's return in the six-part Dune series, the actor said:

"Well, I’m not sure if I’m going to get in trouble or not. But it’s the same thing like Game of Thrones, you know what I mean? If you didn’t read the books, it’s not my fault, right? Yeah, I’m going to be coming back."
youtube-cover
Moreover, it is not only Jason Momoa who'll be rejoining the Dune cast but also his son Nakoa-Wolf, who'll be becoming a part of the franchise as Leto II, one of the pre-born offspring of Timothee's character Paul and Zendaya's character Chani. Talking to Extra TV about his son joining him for Dune's third installment, Momoa said:

“He's (Nakoa) in for a rude awakening is what he's in for. He’s into the workforce for the first time. It's going to be good. He did it on his own. I don't want to help him, and he's done it all on his own, and good for him.”
In other news, the recent instance is not the first time Jason Momoa has shaved his beard on camera. In 2019, the actor shared a video of himself bidding goodbye to his facial hair on YouTube, propagating the use of aluminium bottles instead of single-use plastic.

Divya Singh Rana

