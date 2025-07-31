10 new Apple TV movies and shows to stream in August 2025

Apple TV movies and shows are bringing refreshing entertainment this August with an engaging mix of new shows and the renewal of other favourites. The streaming platform continues to expand its entertainment library with enhanced quality productions that appeal to viewers of all ages.

From animated specials to action dramas, Apple TV offers something for everyone in the month of August. These Apple TV movies and shows display the platform's dedication to diverse storytelling and premium content creation.

Many audiences are looking for content ranging from thrilling suspense to family-friendly entertainment that is lining up to premiere on Apple TV in August.

Apple TV subscribers can enjoy these new releases alongside the platform's existing range of award-winning content. The variety of Apple TV movies and shows in August demonstrates the streaming service's growing influence in the entertainment landscape.

10 Apple TV movies and shows to watch in August 2025

1) Chief of War

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Chief of War makes its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on August 1, 2025, followed by new episodes. The indigenous-led thriller/action series is set on the islands of Hawaii and represents a passion project for creators Thomas Pa'a Sibbett and Jason Momoa.

The show tells Hawaiian history from an indigenous angle, offering audiences a fresh take on narratives often told from a Western perspective. Chief of War promises to deliver compelling storytelling with spectacular Hawaiian landscapes as the backdrop. The show explores themes of historical struggles and cultural identity. Apple TV movies and shows like this one throw light on the platform's commitment to raw representation.

2) Stillwater season 4

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

The fourth season of this popular, award-winning animated kids and family series, Stillwater, is set to premiere on August 1, 2025. This show is based on a Scholastic book series by Jon J. Muth. This Apple TV show continues to impart valuable life lessons through subtle storytelling.

The show follows three siblings who live next to a wise old panda who helps them navigate the challenges of childhood with compassion and mindfulness. The fourth season of this show maintains the series's signature blend of spectacular animation and meaningful messages.

The audience, including families, will appreciate the thoughtful and calm approach to problem-solving that the narrative advocates. This addition to Apple TV movies and shows provides quality entertainment for young fans.

3) Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Apple TV+ announces original Peanuts musical special, Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical, premiering on August 15. The premise of the story is that Charlie Brown loves camp and is determined to make his final year memorable. Still, Sally, a first-time camper, is sceptical and nervous about the new and unfamiliar territory.

This animated musical special features original songs and classic Peanuts flair. The story centres around summer camp adventures with the beloved characters viewers know and love. Woodstock and Snoopy add their usual comedic flair to the proceedings. Apple TV movies and shows like this musical special continue the platform's dynamic connection with family content.

4) Smoke season finale

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

The thrilling conclusion to Smoke is set to premiere on August 15 on the platform. This show follows an arson investigator who teams up with a cop detective, and their quest to stop two arsonists ignites a mysterious game of suspicion and secrets.

The season finale promises to resolve the complicated web of mysteries that have kept audiences guessing throughout the show. Taron Egerton leads the cast in this dark thriller that blends psychological drama and procedural elements. The show has captivated viewers with its witty writing and compelling character arc. Apple TV movies and shows in the thriller genre continue to gain recognition for their quality production values.

5) Platonic season 2

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

This highly anticipated return of the show on August 6 brings back Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen in the popular comedy-drama narrative. The second season navigates the extensive friendship between Sylvia and Will as they deal with continued challenges in their lives.

The storyline blends emotional depth with comedy, examining adult friendships with honesty and wit. The show has earned critical acclaim for its raw portrayal of platonic relationships between men and women.

The series tackles themes of marriage, parenting, and personal development with humor and heart. Apple TV movies and shows like this one display the platform's potential to create raw and thought-provoking stories.

6) Invasion Season 3

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

This science fiction thriller makes its return on August 23 for its third season, continuing the global alien invasion narrative that has captivated viewers.

The show follows multiple characters across different continents as humanity faces an outer threat. The third season promises to escalate the thrill while maintaining the series's attention on human relationships under challenging circumstances.

The show combines unbelievable visual effects with intense character studies. Invasion has built a dedicated fan base through its unique approach to the alien invasion theme. Apple TV movies and shows in the science fiction category continue to push creative boundaries.

7) The Buccaneers Season 2

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

This period drama returns with new episodes following the American heiresses seeking status and marriage in Victorian London society. The second season deepens the exploration of women's expectations and roles in the late 19th century.

The show features excellent costume design and an elaborate set structure that transports audiences to different eras. The Buccaneers examines themes of love, independence, and social climbing with subtlety. The series's ensemble cast delivers compelling performances that bring historical characters to life. Apple TV movies and shows like The Buccaneers showcase the platform's investment in high-quality period productions.

8) Camp Woodward

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

This is a reality show that follows the story of a young athlete training at the popular Woodward camps. Recognised for developing extreme sports talent. The show captures the passion and dedication needed to excel in skateboarding, BMX, and other sports.

The audiences get an inside look at the training methods and facilities that have produced Olympic champions. Camp Woodward celebrates authentic achievement and youth culture in a raw fashion. The show inspires young viewers to pursue their determination and dreams. Apple TV movies and shows featuring sports content appeal to diverse audiences seeking inspirational entertainment.

9) Highest 2 Lowest

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

This is a crime thriller movie that premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and remakes Akira Kurosawa's 1963 classic High and Low in the context of the music industry.

The theme of the movie includes corruption and class disparity within the entertainment world. The movie updates the classic thriller format for contemporary audiences while keeping the psychological complication of the original. Highest 2 Lowest explores how fortune and fame can corrupt relationships and individuals.

The film features compelling performances and stylish direction that honours its cinematic inspiration.

10) Franklin Season 2

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

This movie centres around the biographical drama about Benjamin Franklin. It explores the Founding Fathers' diplomatic missions in France. The narrative explores Franklin's unhinged personality and his crucial role in American independence. The second season examines the cultural variation and political drama that Franklin navigates during his tenure in the European courts.

The storyline balances engaging narrative with historical accuracy to bring the 18th century to life. Franklin displays a thoughtful character arc and excellent production values. Apple TV movies and shows featuring historical figures continue to educate and entertain audiences equally.

This year, August brings an extensive variety of Apple TV movies and shows that cater to different tastes and age brackets. From intense thrillers to family-friendly animations, the platform continues expanding its diverse content library with quality productions that compete with traditional networks and other streaming platforms.

