Behind the incredible chemistry of The Buccaneers season 2 cast (Exclusive)

Love, intrigue, and twists and turns galore inundate The Buccaneers season 2, now streaming on Apple TV+. At the front and center of it all are Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag) and Hector (Jacob Ifan), characters who immediately develop a rapport.Sportskeeda was invited to a junket where the two characters spoke about their chemistry on The Buccaneers, with Ifan as the newest cast member, walking into a tight-knit unit. While not everything may be rosy between the couple at this moment on the show, what attracted their characters to one another?Lizzy has a rough experience romantically in season 1 of The Buccaneers, owing to the machinations of the deplorable Lord Seadown. That said, Ibrag explained why Lizzy found Hector's character to be &quot;safe&quot; to Sportskeeda.&quot;The first interaction we had was at Nan and Theo’s party, where you (Hector) were playing with kids. And I think for Lizzy, that was like, this is a safe person. This is a safe person. This is a good guy. He’s so good with the kids, he’s so good with the children,&quot; she said.That said, Lizzy did not immediately let Hector into her life, as Ifan pointed out. Ibrag explained why her The Buccaneers character had her guard up.&quot;Yeah, she does have her guard up with Hector, and I will say that that was her gut instinct telling her. Because women, I’m telling you, we have this sixth sense and we have these gut instincts about these things,&quot; Ibrag said.The chemistry between The Buccaneers season 2 characters is undeniableEven though Jacob Ifan is a new addition to The Buccaneers season 2 cast, his chemistry with the rest of the cast is instantly obvious. A question asked of him is answered in equal part by Aubri Ibrag, his on-screen love interest.Was Ifan nervous walking onto The Buccaneers season 2 set? &quot;I think it was very easy to actually walk on to the show. You’re obviously nervous or intimidated walking into a big cast. A big ensemble cast. Because they have an experience together. They have a friendship. Already bonded. You’re not sure what the dynamic is. And it was so easy,&quot; Ifan replied. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIbrag, who has been a part of the series since the first episode, chimed in:&quot;I’d be terrified.&quot;The attraction between their characters is the centerpiece of season 2. What attracts Hector to Lizzy, then?&quot;Of course, Hector, he falls instantly for Lizzy because he sees someone…she’s beautiful, she’s kind. I think within this world that she finds quite shallow, the world of the aristocracy. He sees someone who’s genuinely good hearted and honest,&quot; Ifan stated.But according to Ibrag, the attraction stems from another reason.&quot;And I think Hector and Lizzy have good banter. I think Hector and Lizzy… they roast each other a little bit,&quot; she said.Jacob Ifan laughed when he said:&quot;Basically, she was just nagging me the whole time. Did it work? We’ll see.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCatch a new episode of The Buccaneers every Wednesday only on Apple TV+ as the show arrives at its thrilling conclusion. Do you think it's just as good as season 1 was?