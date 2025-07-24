  • home icon
Behind the incredible chemistry of The Buccaneers season 2 cast (Exclusive)

By Riju Dasgupta
Modified Jul 24, 2025 07:51 GMT
Aubri Ibrag &amp; Jacob Ifan in The Buccaneers (Apple TV+ PR)
Aubri Ibrag and Jacob Ifan in The Buccaneers (Image via Apple TV+ PR)

Love, intrigue, and twists and turns galore inundate The Buccaneers season 2, now streaming on Apple TV+. At the front and center of it all are Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag) and Hector (Jacob Ifan), characters who immediately develop a rapport.

Sportskeeda was invited to a junket where the two characters spoke about their chemistry on The Buccaneers, with Ifan as the newest cast member, walking into a tight-knit unit. While not everything may be rosy between the couple at this moment on the show, what attracted their characters to one another?

Lizzy has a rough experience romantically in season 1 of The Buccaneers, owing to the machinations of the deplorable Lord Seadown. That said, Ibrag explained why Lizzy found Hector's character to be "safe" to Sportskeeda.

"The first interaction we had was at Nan and Theo’s party, where you (Hector) were playing with kids. And I think for Lizzy, that was like, this is a safe person. This is a safe person. This is a good guy. He’s so good with the kids, he’s so good with the children," she said.
That said, Lizzy did not immediately let Hector into her life, as Ifan pointed out. Ibrag explained why her The Buccaneers character had her guard up.

"Yeah, she does have her guard up with Hector, and I will say that that was her gut instinct telling her. Because women, I’m telling you, we have this sixth sense and we have these gut instincts about these things," Ibrag said.
The chemistry between The Buccaneers season 2 characters is undeniable

Even though Jacob Ifan is a new addition to The Buccaneers season 2 cast, his chemistry with the rest of the cast is instantly obvious. A question asked of him is answered in equal part by Aubri Ibrag, his on-screen love interest.

Was Ifan nervous walking onto The Buccaneers season 2 set?

"I think it was very easy to actually walk on to the show. You’re obviously nervous or intimidated walking into a big cast. A big ensemble cast. Because they have an experience together. They have a friendship. Already bonded. You’re not sure what the dynamic is. And it was so easy," Ifan replied.
Ibrag, who has been a part of the series since the first episode, chimed in:

"I’d be terrified."

The attraction between their characters is the centerpiece of season 2. What attracts Hector to Lizzy, then?

"Of course, Hector, he falls instantly for Lizzy because he sees someone…she’s beautiful, she’s kind. I think within this world that she finds quite shallow, the world of the aristocracy. He sees someone who’s genuinely good hearted and honest," Ifan stated.
But according to Ibrag, the attraction stems from another reason.

"And I think Hector and Lizzy have good banter. I think Hector and Lizzy… they roast each other a little bit," she said.

Jacob Ifan laughed when he said:

"Basically, she was just nagging me the whole time. Did it work? We’ll see."
Catch a new episode of The Buccaneers every Wednesday only on Apple TV+ as the show arrives at its thrilling conclusion. Do you think it's just as good as season 1 was?

