  Chief of War release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Jul 29, 2025 14:12 GMT
Chief of War is coming to Apple TV+ on August 1, 2025 (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Apple TV])
Aquaman and Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa co-creates, writes, and stars in Apple TV+'s latest epic historical drama series, Chief of War. The new show shines a light on Hawaii's history, specifically during its pivotal era in the 18th to 19th centuries.

Chief of War premieres exclusively on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 1, 2025, with back-to-back episodes before the series settles into a weekly release schedule. The release comes two years after the project was first announced. However, it has been a 10-year passion project for Momoa, who has been developing the series with showrunner Thomas Pa'a Sibbett for around a decade.

Momoa is the warrior chief Ka'iana in the Hawaiian lore, and joining him in the cast list is his Aquaman co-star, and a predominantly Polynesian ensemble, a mix of seasoned actors and new talents in the acting scene.

Exact release date for Chief of War, and how many episodes there will be in the series

It won't be long before Jason Momoa's Chief of War arrives on the TV screen. The series will drop its first two episodes for a back-to-back premiere this coming Friday, August 1, 2025. Like most Apple TV titles, the series' premiere episode will arrive at around 12:00 am Eastern Time.

Below is the rundown of the release dates and times for the show's back-to-back premiere in selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zoneRelease DateRelease Time
Pacific TimeThursday, July 31, 20259 pm
Central TimeThursday, July 31, 202511 pm
Eastern TimeFriday, August 1, 202512 am
Greenwich Mean TimeFriday, August 1, 20254 am
Central European TimeFriday, August 1, 20256 am
Eastern European TimeFriday, August 1, 20257 am
Indian Standard TimeFriday, August 1, 20259:30 am
Japan Standard TimeFriday, August 1, 20251 pm
There are a total of nine episodes in the series, and after the double-header premiere on August 1, one new episode will be released for streaming every Friday that follows, at the same time slot, until the finale on September 19, 2025.

Where to watch Chief of War?

There's only one place to watch the upcoming Jason Momoa series, as it will exclusively be released on Apple TV+. Fans need to have an active subscription to the streaming service to watch the show's new episode every week starting on August 1.

Apple TV+ offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers and streaming plans starting at $9.99 per month once the trial ends.

All cast members in Chief of War and their characters

Game of Thrones' Jason Momoa stars in the series as Ka'iana, the "ferocious warrior" who embarks on an epic mission with the goal of uniting his people. Temuera Morrison joins him to play the King of Maui, Chief Kahekili. Morrison previously worked with Momoa in Aquaman.

The rest of the cast is predominantly Polynesian, bringing a layer of authenticity to the historical epic. The list includes:

  • Luciane Buchanan as Ka'ahumanu
  • Kaina Makua as King Kamehameha
  • Te Ao O'Hinepehinga Rauna as Kupuohi
  • Te Kohe Tahuka as Nāmake
  • Brandon Finn as Prince Kūpule
  • Siua Ikale'o as Nāhi
  • Mainei Kinimaka as Heke
  • Moses Goods as Moku
  • James Udom as Tony
  • Benjamin Hoetjes as John Young
  • Keala Kahuanui-Paleka as Opunui
  • Cliff Curtis as Kerouac

What to expect from Chief of War?

Fans can expect a piece of Hawaiian history to shape the storyline of Chief of War, as the series is based on true events when the Hawaiian islands unified to face the colonization of the West in the late 18th century. The story is told from an indigenous perspective, with Momoa's Ka'iana at the center of it as he fights against the encroaching Western settlers.

He's known as the 'most famous Hawaiian in the world' because of his travels outside the island. However, he becomes even more of an icon when he returns to engage in a battle that will decide his homeland's destiny. As teased by Apple TV in its July 10 trailer, Momoa's character is expected to portray the fierce warrior warning his people that the white men "will be coming soon."

The three-minute trailer showed action-packed scenes, a look at the lush, unbounded island of Hawaii, and the internal and external conflicts the people are facing.

Final thoughts

Chief of War is currently scheduled as a limited series with nine episodes. However, like most shows, there's always a potential for future seasons if it performs well.

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

