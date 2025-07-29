Chief of War release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Aquaman and Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa co-creates, writes, and stars in Apple TV+'s latest epic historical drama series, Chief of War. The new show shines a light on Hawaii's history, specifically during its pivotal era in the 18th to 19th centuries.Chief of War premieres exclusively on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 1, 2025, with back-to-back episodes before the series settles into a weekly release schedule. The release comes two years after the project was first announced. However, it has been a 10-year passion project for Momoa, who has been developing the series with showrunner Thomas Pa'a Sibbett for around a decade.Momoa is the warrior chief Ka'iana in the Hawaiian lore, and joining him in the cast list is his Aquaman co-star, and a predominantly Polynesian ensemble, a mix of seasoned actors and new talents in the acting scene.Exact release date for Chief of War, and how many episodes there will be in the series View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt won't be long before Jason Momoa's Chief of War arrives on the TV screen. The series will drop its first two episodes for a back-to-back premiere this coming Friday, August 1, 2025. Like most Apple TV titles, the series' premiere episode will arrive at around 12:00 am Eastern Time.Below is the rundown of the release dates and times for the show's back-to-back premiere in selected major time zones worldwide.Time zoneRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeThursday, July 31, 20259 pmCentral TimeThursday, July 31, 202511 pmEastern TimeFriday, August 1, 202512 amGreenwich Mean TimeFriday, August 1, 20254 amCentral European TimeFriday, August 1, 20256 amEastern European TimeFriday, August 1, 20257 amIndian Standard TimeFriday, August 1, 20259:30 amJapan Standard TimeFriday, August 1, 20251 pmThere are a total of nine episodes in the series, and after the double-header premiere on August 1, one new episode will be released for streaming every Friday that follows, at the same time slot, until the finale on September 19, 2025.Where to watch Chief of War?There's only one place to watch the upcoming Jason Momoa series, as it will exclusively be released on Apple TV+. Fans need to have an active subscription to the streaming service to watch the show's new episode every week starting on August 1.Apple TV+ offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers and streaming plans starting at $9.99 per month once the trial ends.All cast members in Chief of War and their charactersGame of Thrones' Jason Momoa stars in the series as Ka'iana, the &quot;ferocious warrior&quot; who embarks on an epic mission with the goal of uniting his people. Temuera Morrison joins him to play the King of Maui, Chief Kahekili. Morrison previously worked with Momoa in Aquaman. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe rest of the cast is predominantly Polynesian, bringing a layer of authenticity to the historical epic. The list includes:Luciane Buchanan as Ka'ahumanuKaina Makua as King KamehamehaTe Ao O'Hinepehinga Rauna as KupuohiTe Kohe Tahuka as NāmakeBrandon Finn as Prince KūpuleSiua Ikale'o as NāhiMainei Kinimaka as HekeMoses Goods as MokuJames Udom as TonyBenjamin Hoetjes as John YoungKeala Kahuanui-Paleka as OpunuiCliff Curtis as KerouacRead more: 7 best Tyrion Lannister episodes from Game of ThronesWhat to expect from Chief of War?Fans can expect a piece of Hawaiian history to shape the storyline of Chief of War, as the series is based on true events when the Hawaiian islands unified to face the colonization of the West in the late 18th century. The story is told from an indigenous perspective, with Momoa's Ka'iana at the center of it as he fights against the encroaching Western settlers.He's known as the 'most famous Hawaiian in the world' because of his travels outside the island. However, he becomes even more of an icon when he returns to engage in a battle that will decide his homeland's destiny. As teased by Apple TV in its July 10 trailer, Momoa's character is expected to portray the fierce warrior warning his people that the white men &quot;will be coming soon.&quot;The three-minute trailer showed action-packed scenes, a look at the lush, unbounded island of Hawaii, and the internal and external conflicts the people are facing.Final thoughtsChief of War is currently scheduled as a limited series with nine episodes. However, like most shows, there's always a potential for future seasons if it performs well.