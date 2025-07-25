7 shocking plot twists from Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones kept fans on their toes for its eight-season run on HBO Max, with jaw-dropping moments before the finale crowned the person who would ascend to the fabled throne. No character's storyline was secure, and the game could switch gears at any moment, putting viewers on the edge of their seats.

Based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin, the sprawling fantasy drama put noble families in a political deadlock as each one vied for the throne in the fictional continents of Westeros and Essos. Apart from being known for its epic grandeur, stunning visuals, and memorable performances, the show is also popular for shocking plot twists.

Whether it's the truth about Jon Snow's lineage or the infamous Red Wedding, the twists changed the trajectory of Game of Thrones.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. The list is in no particular order. Spoilers ahead.

The Jon Snow reveal, the events at the Red Wedding, and other shocking plot twists from Game of Thrones

1) Jon Snow's true lineage

Jon Snow's lineage is revealed (Image via YouTube/ HBO)

From the beginning, Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) was presented as Lord Eddard Stark's illegitimate son, and his true lineage was a source of constant wonderment for fans. So while countless speculations surrounded the character, the reveal truly came as one of the most shocking plot twists from Game of Thrones.

Bran Stark had a vision with the three-eyed Raven in both seasons 6 and 7, in which he sees Lyanna Stark married to Prince Rhaegar Targaryen, making Jon Aegon Targaryen, a rightful heir to the Iron Throne. While the shock value might not have been as high as some of the other events, the buildup made it one of the most anticipated reveals on the show.

2) The Red Wedding

Michelle Fairley plays Catelyn Stark (Image via YouTube/ GameofThrones)

From the opening of Game of Thrones season 3, episode 9, The Rains of Castamere, fans got a sense of impending doom. So while they expected something to go wrong, nobody was prepared for the bloodshed. The episode completely changed the power balance in the War of the Five Kings with one fell swoop.

Robb Stark was supposed to marry Walder Frey's daughter, Roslin. But after he broke the pact and united with Talisa instead, Walder insisted that Catelyn Stark's brother, Edmure Tully, marry her instead. The festivities were in full swing when the song of House Lannister ominously commenced.

Before anyone could realize why, Lother Frey and the orchestra musicians ruthlessly stabbed Robb, Talisa, Catelyn, and a whole host of the Stark men, ending them for not fulfilling the wedding pact while secretly working with the House Stark. The abruptness made this one of the most shocking plot twists from Game of Thrones.

3) Cersei blowing up the Sept of Baelor

The wildfire explodes from the tunnels (Image via YouTube/ GameofThrones)

Season 6, episode 10, The Winds of Winter is a sinister turning point for Cersei Lannister (Lena Heady). As an antagonist in the show, fans had learned to never underestimate what she was capable of, but this was one of the most shocking plot twists from Game of Thrones because she took things a step further.

When pushed into a corner— with Tommen going against her and losing her allies in the King's Landing— Cersei came out guns blazing. As important political and religious figures convened for the Trial of Loras and Cersei, she triggered the wildfire placed strategically in the tunnels under the sept, engulfing people in green flames and eliminating so many heirs to the Iron Throne, before coronating herself.

She put a huge dent in the Tyrell and Lannister lineage in the blink of an eye. Margaery, Loras, and Mace Tyrell, as well as Kevan and Lancel Lannister, were among the few major characters to die.

4) Ned Stark's death

Sean Bean plays Ned Stark (Image via YouTube/ HBO Max)

Ned Stark's execution was a sharp turning point and right up there in the most shocking plot twists from Game of Thrones, especially for fans who weren't familiar with George R.R. Martin's text. Ned was set up from the beginning as the benevolent hero whose honor and principles preceded him. But that meant very little in the cut-throat world of Westeros.

Ned made the mistake of trusting Cersei and Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish, which became his downfall. He discovered that Cersei's children are a product of incest, thereby negating their right to the throne. When he allowed Cersei to flee quietly, she turned around and got him beheaded by King Joffrey for treason instead. It was unexpected, brutal, and embedded in treachery.

5) Bran Stark wins the Game of Thrones

Bran is crowned the king (Image via YouTube/ HBO Max)

After eight seasons of brutality, intense political betrayal, and never-before-seen shocking plot twists from Game of Thrones, fans were expecting a completely different ending. But what happened truly surpassed all expectations, in a largely anti-climactic way. Tyrion Lannister presented Bran Stark as the rightful heir to the Iron Throne.

His reasoning? Bran had the best "story" among the contenders and brought a unique perspective as seen through his visions with the Three-Eyed Raven. He also had no complications with heirs because he couldn't bear children, and did not want to rule for personal gain. After the years of war and bloodshed, he was best suited to rule.

6) King Joffrey's death

Jack Gleeson is Joffrey (Image via YouTube/ GameofThrones)

Things were going all too well for King Joffrey in the first three seasons. His tyrannical, ruthless rule over Westeros irked fans so much that everyone waited eagerly for his death, but it became one of the most shocking plot twists from Game of Thrones because of its unexpectedness.

While Joffrey makes merry with wine and food at his wedding feast, he suddenly chokes to death in what fans have nicknamed "Purple Wedding" because of the unnatural color his face turned before he died. It was gruesome and as ruthless as he treated everyone else.

Later, it was revealed that Lady Olenna Tyrell orchestrated the poisoning using a lethal drug called the Strangler to protect her granddaughter, Margaery, from getting married to the tyrant.

7) Oberyn's death

Oberyn fights the Mountain (Image via YouTube/ HBO Max)

The false sense of security was the main reason Oberyn's (Pedro Pascal) death became one of the most shocking plot twists in Game of Thrones. The 'Red Viper of Dorne' volunteered to battle Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane on behalf of Tyrion, who was falsely accused of killing Joffrey. Oberyn wanted revenge for Gregor murdering Elia. Things looked good for the skilled fighter until they suddenly didn't.

While Oberyn was distracted trying to get the Mountain to confess his crimes, the brutal fighter got his hands on him, letting him know he had committed heinous crimes against Elia before killing her. Then, he crushed Oberyn's skull with his bare hands, much to everyone's horror.

Watch all episodes of Game of Thrones on HBO Max.

