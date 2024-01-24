"It's giving Cersei and Joffrey"; "What in the Shakespearean tragedy is this?" - Holger Rune and mother Aneke's magazine photoshoot amuses tennis fans

Holger Rune and his mother Aneke were meme-fied to no end by the tennis community on Tuesday (January 24) after their photoshoot for a leading Danish fashion magazine surfaced online.

Rune has achieved considerable success at the age of 20. The World No. 8 has also received plenty of attention off the court, thanks to his outspoken personality. The Dane's mother, Aneke, has called the shots on his career since his early years, which is why she featured along with him on the cover of the men's magazine 'Euroman' this month.

While Holger and Aneke Rune certainly looked dapper, the style of the pictures amused tennis fans on social media.

One fan hilariously compared the Runes to Cersei Lannister and Joffrey Baratheon from Game of Thrones.

"It's giving Cersei and Joffrey," the fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Another fan, meanwhile, felt the photos looked as sensual as a Shakespearean tragedy.

"What in the Shakespearean tragedy is this?" they wrote.

Expand Tweet

The photoshoot elicited more pop references, with fans comparing the mother-son duo to David Beckham and wife Victoria from the 2000s and Lucille Bluth and her son Buster from the famous sitcom Arrested Development.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Here are some other reactions from social media:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Holger Rune to play at the 2024 Rotterdam Open next

Holger Rune reacts after losing in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open

Holger Rune had started his 2024 ATP tour season on a positive note, reaching his first final in nearly eight months at the Brisbane International. The Dane, however, suffered an early exit at the 2024 Australian Open, losing 6-7(4), 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 to the unseeded Frenchman Arthur Cazaux in the second round.

The 20-year-old will now be looking to redeem himself at the 2024 Rotterdam Open, which begins on February 12. He will be joined by Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner and Andrey Rublev at the ATP 500 tournament.

Holger Rune's debut at the Rotterdam Open last year didn't end on an ideal note, as he was forced to retire midway through his second-round match against World No. 160 Gijs Brouwer.

Rune is also on the entry list for the Mifel Open in Los Cabos, which will kick off on February 19. The Dane will be playing at the ATP 250 tournament for the first time in his career. Having said that, he might withdraw from the event if he goes deep at the Rotterdam Open.