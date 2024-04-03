Why does Jon Snow kill Qhorin Halfhand in Game of Thrones? Explained

True to its name, the early seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones saw plenty of political intrigue and planning occur during its setup of various concurrent storylines in the series’ world. While most of this was understandably centered in the city of King’s Landing, other points of focus, both in Westeros and abroad, also shed light on various political machinations.

Even at the Wall, the northernmost location in Westeros’ domain in Game of Thrones, the Night’s Watch had their own power struggles and intertwined relationships. This especially relates to Jon Snow’s individual storyline, with his arrival at the Wall shaking up allegiances and setting various events into motion likewise.

Likewise, one of the most confusing political machinations seen within the opening seasons of Game of Thrones comes from an interaction between Qhorin Halfhand and Jon Snow himself. While the latter’s killing of the former has left some fans confused even years later, it was sparked due to Qhorin insulting Jon's parentage.

Who is Qhorin Halfhand in Game of Thrones?

As first introduced in Game of Thrones’ second season, Qhorin Halfhand was considered one of the best and most experienced rangers in the Night’s Watch. He was even a good friend to Mance Rayder, leader of the Free Folk, prior to his betrayal of the Watch.

During season 2, Qhorin leads a mission beyond the Wall to meet Lord Commander Jeor Mormont who had been searching for First Ranger Benjen Stark.

After meeting with Mormont at the Fist of the First Men, they discuss the threat Mance and his Free Folk pose to the Night’s Watch. This leads to Qhorin leading a scouting party, with Jon Snow eventually being allowed to join by Mormont. However, this leads to Qhorin, his men, and Jon, all being captured by wildlings under Mance’s command.

Why did Jon kill Qhorin?

Upon their reunion, Game of Thrones fans saw Qhorin plead with Jon to ensure that the deaths of his men weren’t meaningless, urging him to become a spy within the Free Folk’s ranks. He then feigns anger with Jon in front of Ygritte - the woman whom Jon and Qhorin first found, leading to their capture - in order to make him seem more sympathetic to her and make him out as a traitor to the Watch.

However, Qhorin eventually realizes that such squabbles aren’t enough to convince the wildlings, forcing him to sacrifice himself in order to set Jon up as a spy. He then stuns one of his captors and acquires a sword, pretending to attack Jon with the intent of killing him for his alleged treachery.

While it looks at first as though the two will simply be restrained, the Lord of Bones (leader of the wildling group the pair are captured by) lets them fight. Thus, Ygritte gives Jon back his sword, prompting Qhorin to enrage Jon by insulting his parentage. The two then battle it out, with Jon mortally stabbing Qhorin at the latter’s behest. Game of Thrones fans saw him die on the spot, with his last words to Jon being “we are the watchers on the wall.”

Qhorin’s sacrifice and final words, explained

With Qhorin’s death, Jon is viewed as an ally by the wildlings and is considered to have betrayed his oath to the Night’s Watch. Likewise, he is released and welcomed amongst the wildlings as one of their own, pending his meeting with Mance Rayder and the other leaders of the Free Folk group. However, Jon isn’t actually a traitor to the Night’s Watch, as Qhorin’s final words tease.

Qhorin’s parting message was meant to remind Jon that he both did the right thing by killing him and likewise shouldn’t forget the loyalties which forced such a sacrifice to be necessary. Essentially, Qhorin’s message is forgiveness for Jon, but also urges him to remember that the Night’s Watch are his true allies as Game of Thrones’ events progress beyond Qhorin’s own death.

In the end, Qhorin’s sacrifice was a key one, which played a pivotal role in Jon integrating the Free Folk into northern Westerosian society, including even on the Wall itself. Likewise, their forces played an important role in the series’ final battle against the Night King. Had Qhorin not sacrificed himself and ensured both Jon’s safety and the wildlings’ trust in him, fans would’ve seen later seasons play out very differently.

