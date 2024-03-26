Who were the Andals in Game of Thrones? Everything to know

Game of Thrones has enthralled viewers since its 2011 premiere, thanks to its intricate world-building and nuanced characters. The Andals are a significant group of invaders who shaped the racial and ethnic groups of Westeros in this epic fantasy series. They have been in Westeros for thousands of years, having made their first appearance in George R.R. Martin's novel series titled A Song of Ice and Fire.

Famous Andals include Ser Jorah Mormont, who is dubbed "the Andal" in Essos, and the first king, Hugor of the Hill. Their impact was vital to the development of Westeros' history on Game of Thrones. This could be observed by their highly developed iron weapons, the Faith of the Seven, and strict gender roles.

Are the Andals and the First Men same in Game of Thrones?

In Game of Thrones, the Andals and First Men are two unique ethnic groups that have important historical roles in Westeros. The earliest occupants, the First Men, stand in contrast to the Andals, who were later Essos invaders.

Andals conquered and vanquished the Children of the Forest, establishing the Faith of the Seven (religion), and knights in the southern First Men kingdoms. Although they interbred, both groups kept their unique identities.

Arriving between four and six thousand years before Aegon, the Andals of Essos were identified by their tall stature, fair hair, steel weapons, and seven-pointed stars. They violently overran First Men kingdoms, drove Children of the Forest north, and set weirwood groves on fire.

The Andals brought in horse warfare, chivalry, iron weapons, and the Faith of the Seven. One of the three main ethnic groups in Westeros, the First Men, came 8–12,000 years before Aegon. They used the Old Tongue and runic writing, and worshipped the old gods. Their influence can be seen in the North, where families like the Starks are maintaining their First Men ancestry.

How did the Andals conquer Westeros in Game of Thrones?

The Andals conquered Westeros using advanced weaponry, religious zeal, and strategic alliances. The Andals had a technological advantage over the First Men, who relied primarily on bronze weapons, in Game of Thrones.

Furthermore, the Andals were motivated by religious fervor as they followed the Faith of the Seven - a religion based on seven aspects of God, that is, the Father, the Mother, the Maiden, the Crone, the Warrior, the Smith, and the Stranger (death). They established their religion as the dominant faith in Westeros. This religious crusade drove them to wage war on non-believers and impose their faith throughout the continent.

The Andals formed alliances with petty kingdoms of the First Men, marrying into their families to gain control. Through these means, the Andals gradually overtook the southern kingdoms of Westeros, bringing their language, culture, and religion with them, shaping the continent's future.

Are all people in Westeros of Andals lineage?

Everyone in Game of Thrones' Westeros is not of Andal lineage. While the Andals are regarded as the ancestors of the majority of Westeros' current inhabitants, their influence did not extend to all regions.

For instance, the gene pool of Northerners still contains a large number of First Men because the North, which is home to the Starks of Winterfell and the Night's Watch, was never subjugated by the Andals.

Comparably, despite being a part of the Andal conquest, Dorne preserved its own culture as a result of marriages with refugees from eastern Essos.

Because of this, even though the Andalusian descendants are the majority racial, linguistic, and cultural group in Westeros, there are sizable areas where the First Men's bloodlines and cultural practices have endured.

Watch all the seasons of Game of Thrones only on HBO Max.