"He's a member of the Night's Watch" - Bol Bol wearing black fur coat has NBA fans trolling his wardrobe choices

Bol Bol recently caught the attention of NBA fans when he showed up to a media scrum following Wednesday's shootaround wearing a black fur jacket. The jacket caught the attention of fans, with many of them quick to make jokes in reference to the Night's Watch from HBO's once-popular series "Game of Thrones." Although many have been critical of the show, its place in pop culture can't be denied.

In the critically-acclaimed show, characters "Take the black" when joining the Night's Watch as the line of defense guarding the kingdom. Characters wear a black fur cloak to keep them warm as they watch over the wall.

Although many were quick to question why Bol Bol was wearing such a heavy coat in Phoenix, local news indicates the state of Arizona is getting hit with cold weather. Despite the fact that the city of Phoenix is in the desert, temperatures in Arizona have plummeted into the 30s and 40s overnight.

As a result, Bol Bol broke out a black fur jacket reminiscent of one a Night's Watchman would wear, sparking a number of reactions from fans. Check out some of the funniest below!

Looking at Bol Bol's time with the Phoenix Suns this season

This past offseason, Bol signed with the Phoenix Suns, leading fans to wonder whether he will get playing time similar to last season in Orlando. To quickly recap, after averaging under 6.0 minutes per game in back-to-back seasons with the Nuggets, Bol Bol averaged 21.5 minutes per game last year with the Orlando Magic.

During that time, he averaged a career-high 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, earning him plenty of praise from fans. Despite that, and the Phoenix Suns' lack of depth, this season he has averaged just 4.3 mpg while playing in only nine games.

To start the new year, however, Bol wound up playing 20 minutes against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, January 1. During the team's 109-88 win over the Blazers, Bol Bol scored 11 points while also hauling down nine rebounds.

In addition, he shot an efficient 4-6 from the floor, which included a three-pointer. Given that, with Damion Lee out with a meniscus tear, and Kevin Durant out with a hamstring injury, the expectation is that Bol could get some big minutes tonight against the LA Clippers.

The teams will square off on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. PT in an inter-conference matchup, where the Clippers will look to extend their three-game win streak. On the flip side, the Suns will be looking to extend a four-game win streak of their own as they look to move up the Western Conference standings.