Fact check: Is Game of Thrones' Arya Stark getting her own spin-off on HBO? Viral poster debunked

Arya Stark recently became the center of speculation after a fan-made poster suggested a new Game of Thrones spin-off, West of the World, featuring her character. This sparked excitement among fans, fueling discussions about the possibility of an Arya Stark Season 1. Since Game of Thrones ended in 2019 after its widely debated eighth season, the franchise has expanded with House of the Dragon, which is currently moving toward its third season.

While HBO remains committed to the franchise, there is no official confirmation of an Arya Stark Season 1 or any new series beyond House of the Dragon season 3 as per COMING SOON.NET December 9, 2024.

Right now, Game of Thrones and its spin-offs, including House of the Dragon, can be streamed on Max. For years, fans have hoped for more stories set in Westeros, with various spin-offs rumored to be in development. One of the most talked-about projects was a series centered on Jon Snow. However, in 2024, reports confirmed that the Jon Snow spin-off had been shelved, putting an end to speculation about his return.

The Arya Stark spin-off poster is a fan-made creation and has not been officially approved or entered production

Arya Stark is the youngest daughter of Eddard and Catelyn Stark in Game of Thrones. Unlike her sister, she rejects noble traditions and prefers combat training. After her father’s execution, she escapes King’s Landing and survives by disguising herself. She trains with the Faceless Men in Braavos, becoming a skilled assassin. Arya later returns to Westeros, avenges her family, and kills the Night King. She ends her journey by exploring the west of Westeros.

Discussions about an Arya Stark spin-off resurfaced after a fan-made poster for West of the World began circulating on social media. The poster suggested the return of Arya Stark, played by Maisie Williams, and even included a tentative release date for May 2025 on HBO and Max.

However, this claim is misleading. According to a December 9, 2924 publication by Coming Soon, this project has not been approved, and HBO has no official plans for a series centered on Arya Stark Season 1.

Stark’s journey at the end of Game of Thrones left fans with plenty of questions. In the series finale, she set sail beyond Westeros, heading into uncharted waters. Since her story had no clear resolution, many began speculating about a possible spin-off.

Over the years, HBO has announced several Game of Thrones projects, but so far, the only confirmed continuation is House of the Dragon season 3. There has been no official word on an Arya Stark season 1 or any new series centered on her character.

The rumors gained traction in August 2024 when George R.R. Martin met with Maisie Williams in London. In a blog post, Martin mentioned their meeting but kept details vague.

"We also met up with Maisie Williams for pizza and pasta and talked about… well, no, we’d better not go into that, I don’t want to jinx it," Martin wrote (Meri Station, November 11, 2024).

His comment sparked more speculation, though he never directly referenced Game of Thrones or Arya’s character. Maisie Williams, however, has shown interest in reprising the role. In an interview with StyleCaster, she was asked if she’d return for a spin-off.

“Absolutely. It’s such a rich universe. One day I would love to” (Coming Soon, December 9, 2024).

Even with her enthusiasm, HBO has not moved forward with any new Arya projects. For now, fans of the franchise can only anticipate House of the Dragon season 3. Other planned spin-offs, including the much-discussed Jon Snow series, have either been put on hold or scrapped altogether.

