How to find Still Water in Blue Prince?

Still Water in Blue Prince can be used to tint blank books to reveal their contents. Finding Still Water might seem difficult for newcomers, especially since the game refuses to hold your hand. Moreover, even though there are many water bodies in Blue Prince, Still Water can only be found in the Trading Post after carrying out some small tasks.

Ad

This article will go over the steps you need to follow to find Still Water in Blue Prince.

Steps to find Still Water in Blue Prince

Trading Post in Blue Prince (Image via Raw Fury)

There are a few tasks you need to finish before you can find and use the Still Water in Blue Prince. This is important as it gives access to more of the game's hidden narrative. The tasks you need done are:

Ad

Trending

Reclaim the Throne Room

Unlock all the Blue Doors

Solve the Coat of Arms Puzzle

Solving the Coat of Arms Puzzle will give you the phrase "Still Water Tints Blank Books." Now that you know of the Still Water in Blue Prince, you can finally go on and find it.

Find the Watering Can

Watering Can in Blue Prince (Image via Raw Fury)

You need to have a Watering Can to hold and use the Still Water in Blue Prince. Visit the Green Rooms in the game to find a Watering Can, as it often appears in one of these. If not, here are other potential locations:

Ad

Commissary

Trading Post

Toolshed

Lost and Found

Once you have the Watering Can, go ahead and empty it in the Green Rooms. This will keep it ready to be filled it Still Water once you find some.

Trading Post

Burning Glass contraption in Blue Prince (Image via Raw Fury)

Now you need to go to the Outer Room and draft the Trading Post. Inside the room, you need to create the Burning Glass contraption by combining a Magnifying Glass and a Metal Detector.

Ad

Once this is done, you can check the room for Dynamite, which should be lying on a barrel by a wall. Light it using your Burning Glass and step away. The Dynamite will explode and bring down the wall, exposing the hidden Distillery. This is where the Still Water is.

Use your Watering Can and fill it up with Still Water. You are now ready to unravel the secrets of blank books by tinting them with it.

Ad

Coat Check

It's also ideal to draft a Coat Check and submit your Watering Can there. This will keep it safe for future runs. Whenever you need it, you can simply redraft a Coat Check and get it back.

The Still Water is an essential item needed to uncover and explore the Atelier Maze in Blue Prince. This area only becomes visible through a secret passage after you tint a blank book with the Still Water.

Ad

The book also reveals an important clue for this specific part of the game. The Atelier Blue Prince maze can also be considered the Rough Draft of Mount Holly Blueprints. You essentially enter the manor's blueprint and explore its identical rooms and hallways.

Here you can uncover a variant of Room 46 and find interesting items related to the game's lore. However, without the Still Water in Blue Prince, this area will remain inaccessible. So, make sure you collect it before going on this run.

Ad

Read more Blue Prince-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.