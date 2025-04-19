How to open Blue Door in Blue Prince

The Blue Door in Blue Prince is a piece of a puzzle that needs quite a bit of solving. The game contains various blue colored doors, but this one is special as it has a blue sigil resembling a throne. Fans should be ready to make a few runs for this one, as you might run out of steps before you can unlock the door.

The Blue Door in Blue Prince is located at the end of the Tunnel in the Grounds area. You will also face different obstacles on the way to the objective, so it is best to start a fresh session when trying to open this particular door.

This article will highlight the best way to open the Blue Door in Blue Prince.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

A guide to opening the Blue Door in Blue Prince

Various parts of this process remain altered throughout runs, while others revert. This means you would have to repeat a few steps if you fail to reach the Blue Door in Blue Prince after unlocking it.

That said, here is a quick overview of how you can access the mysteries behind this door:

Clearing out obstacles

You will need to carve out a path through the Tunnel by getting rid of all the crates by using lab experiments. This can be a tedious task and may take you a whole lot of runs to remove all the crates from the path.

Once that is done, you will need to open a door that can be unlocked with a normal Key. The next will be a door with sigils that look like gears and gems. This door can be opened using the Basement Key and remains unlocked permanently.

For the next part, you will need to carry a Power Hammer to break a part of the wall. This wall also remains permanently destroyed. The next door cannot be opened with any keys and will require a red fusebox. This means that you will need to power up the Red Doors from the Boiler Room. This one resets, so you would have to complete this activity every time you explore the area.

Blue Prince puzzles need to be solved on different levels through different rooms (Image via Raw Fury)

The next obstacle will be a wall that was constructed to open only after all the candles are lit. It is permanently open once completed. The final part of this will have you gathering all three Microchips and placing them on the pedestal. The chips also reset in every run, so you will need to collect the items whenever you wish to visit the area.

Throne Room

You need to claim the Throne Room to release the seal on the Blue Door in Blue Prince. For this part, you will need to complete a few activities.

The first step is to obtain the Crown of the Blueprints, Cursed Effigy, and the blue version of the Royal Scepter. This needs to be completed in a single run.

The second part is to draft the Throne Room and then enter inside with all three collected items in the inventory.

Unlocking the Blue Door

After completing the Throne Room part, you will need to draft eight consecutive Blue rooms to unseal the Blue Door in Blue Prince.

For this, you will need to first draft the Throne Room with the “Ascended Blueprint” (obtained while claiming the Throne Room with the three collected items). Once this is done, a new icon will appear on your screen that will count the number of consecutive Blue rooms you have drafted.

All you need to do is draft Blue rooms and reroll in case there are none in the pool. You can increase your chances of encountering more Blue rooms in the draft pool by picking up the Royal Scepter and choosing the Blue color. The other buff is the Banner of the King, which can be claimed by completing the chess puzzle and picking the King power (select the blue color).

The Draft pool will show up with different colored rooms (Image via Raw Fury)

Once completed, you will receive a message with the information that the Blue Door in Blue Prince has been unsealed. You can then head over to the end of the Tunnel and access the room.

