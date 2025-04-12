The chessboard puzzle in Blue Prince requires you to place six pieces on the chessboard in a certain sequence. While the puzzle may seem simple initially, it can be quite challenging since you must locate all the pieces in the different rooms of the Mt. Holly manor. Moreover, you'll also have to make your way to the underground section of the manor, which can only be accessed in a certain way.

Ad

Once you solve the chessboard puzzle, you will be made to choose from six different powers, providing you with a significant boost.

This article guides you on how to solve the chessboard puzzle in Blue Prince.

Where to find all six pieces for the chessboard puzzle in Blue Prince

All the pieces spawn in different rooms of the manor. Here are the names of the rooms and pieces to be found:

Ad

Trending

All six pieces are located in different rooms of the manor (Image via Raw Fury/YouTube@100% Guides)

King: Study and Throne Room

Study and Throne Room Queen: Office and Her Ladyship's Chamber

Office and Her Ladyship's Chamber Rook: Nook, Conservatory, Vault, and Clock Tower

Nook, Conservatory, Vault, and Clock Tower Knight: Security, Observatory, and Treasure Trove

Security, Observatory, and Treasure Trove Bishop: Chapel, Bookshop, and Attic

Chapel, Bookshop, and Attic Pawn: Bedroom, Storeroom, Den, Dining Room, Drawing Room, Secret Passage, Freezer, Solarium, Lost And Found, and Walk-In Closet.

Ad

Read more: How to solve the laboratory puzzle

How to access the underground region of the manor, The Precipice

You can access the Precipice — the underground region of the manor — by lighting up four blue flames located on the ground. This will pop up an elevator that takes you to the underground area. To light up the flame, you need to turn on four different gas pipes hidden throughout the manor.

Ad

The underground region of the manor (Image via Raw Fury/YouTube@100% Guides)

The first gas pipe is located in Apple Garden. The gate of Apple Garden will be locked initially, but you can use the passcode "1128" to unlock the gate and turn on the gas pipe.

Ad

The second gas pipe can be found inside the Gemstone Cavern. You can permanently unlock that by solving the Breaker Box Vac Indicator puzzle.

Finding the third pipe is quite challenging, as you need to draft Hovel. Go to the utility closet where you solved the Vac indicator puzzle and turn on the “Garage switch.” Then, head to the garage and click on the switch placed on the wall to open the door that leads to the West Path. Follow this path until you reach a gate that permanently unlocks the West Gate.

Ad

You can use the West Gate to unlock an Outer Room in the future run. Continue down the West Path, and you will find a gate that will show you three drafting options: Shelter, Root Celler, and Hovel. Draft Hovel and once drafted turn on the gas pipe inside.

Also read: All safe codes in Blue Prince

The fourth and last pipe can be found inside the Schoolhouse, which you also need to draft. Simply go through the West Gate, and it will ask you to draft three rooms. Click on Schoolhouse. Do note that you might see other options. So, if Schoolhouse does not appear, repeat the process until you find it. Once the Schoolhouse is drafted, you will find the fourth gas pipe inside.

Ad

Solving the chessboard puzzle in Blue Prince

A still of the chessboard puzzle in Blue Prince (Image via Raw Fury/YouTube@100% Guides)

Once you access the elevator and head underground, you will find a chess board placed at the center, along with six pieces. Solving the chessboard puzzle is a piece of cake. Place the chess pieces on the squares representing the rooms' locations on the Blueprint where you found each piece.

Ad

Check out: Blue Prince: Complete list of achievements and trophies

For example, if you find Rook in the Nook room, which is located at the button left corner in the blueprint, place the same piece on the button left corner of the chessboard. Once all the pieces are placed correctly, you will be asked to choose a power from six different ones, that will aid you on your journey.

Check out more such guides and news from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 200,000+ reads in just three months at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.