Every Microchip location in Blue Prince

Microchip hunting in Blue Prince is more than a mere side quest as it's a gateway to unlocking hidden narratives. This enigmatic puzzle-adventure game, developed by Dogubomb and published by Raw Fury, invites players to delve into a manor filled with secrets, in which every discovery — including the elusive Microchips — adds depth to the experience.

This article mentions the locations of all the Microchips in Blue Prince.

Blue Prince: All Microchip locations

In Blue Prince, three Microchips are scattered throughout the estate, each concealed behind clever puzzles and requiring keen observation to uncover. Collecting all three not only rewards players with the Throne Room blueprint but also unlocks additional perks that enrich the experience.

Microchip #1 - Blackbridge Grotto

You can begin your search for the first Microchip in Blackbridge Grotto. This area is only accessible after you solve the Laboratory Puzzle. Within the grotto, a pedestal houses the first Microchip, subtly hinting at the existence of two more through its design.

Placing this Microchip grants a permanent perk: the ability to hack one offline terminal from another computer, such as accessing lab experiments from the Security Room or Office without drafting the Laboratory during a particular run.

Solve the laboratory puzzle (Image via Raw Fury || YouTube@100% Guides)

Also read: Blue Prince: How to solve the Campsite lock code

Microchip #2 - Entrance Hall Vase

The second Microchip is cleverly hidden within the Entrance Hall. A visual clue from the in-game book A New Clue depicts a person standing in a hallway with a hammer and a vase behind them. This hint leads players to an ornate vase on the left side of the Entrance Hall. Break the vase using a hammer or a similar tool to reveal the concealed item inside.

Interact with the vase (Image via Raw Fury || YouTube@100% Guides)

Also read: All Sanctum Key locations in Blue Prince

Microchip #3 - Beside the West Bridge

The final Microchip requires deciphering a more cryptic clue from A New Clue. The book references several rooms — Patio, Office, Nook, and Pantry — with notes containing italicized words:” Buried”, “Beside”, “West”, and “Bridgette”. Combining these hints directs players to the area beside the west bridge, accessible after opening the Garage Door.

Equipped with a Shovel, players can dig near the right-hand side of the bridge (when facing the shed) to unearth the hidden item.

Dig near the right-hand side of the bridge (Image via Raw Fury || YouTube@100% Guides)

Rewards for collecting all the Microchips

After collecting all three Microchips, return to Blockbridge Grotto and place them in the pedestal’s niches. This action unlocks a passage leading to the Throne Room blueprint — a Found Floorplan that can be drafted inside the manor. Additionally, a new clue provides further hints about a scorched sundial in the Apple Orchard.

By interacting with the sundial using an item that can light candles and fuses, players can reveal indentations to place the Microchips in, unlocking a permanent perk: the Satellite Dish. This fixture allows access to more emails from SYNKA and staff via computer terminals and enables downloading a pack that adds various options for lab experiments.

Unlocking the reward (Image via Raw Fury || YouTube@100% Guides)

Also read: How to hack the Security Terminal

The quest to find every Microchip in Blue Prince challenges your puzzle-solving skills and enriches your journey through the game’s intricate world. Each discovery unveils new layers of the narrative, rewarding the curious and the observant with deeper immersion and enhanced gameplay.

Check out our other articles related to the game:

