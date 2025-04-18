To solve the Atelier Blueprints Maze in Blue Prince, you first need to finish a series of important tasks. These involve unlocking all the Blue Doors, reclaiming the Throne Room, and more. The maze is very much like entering the Blueprint of Mount Holly itself. You will find yourself in a mysterious area where you can find the final Will of Auravei and a variation of Room 46.

However, entering the Atelier Blueprints Maze and figuring it out is not an easy ordeal. Therefore, this article will focus on how you can find it and what steps can be taken to understand its mysterious hallways.

The Atelier Blueprints Maze in Blue Prince: Steps on how to solve

The Atelier Blueprints Maze in Blue Prince requires you to have made some progress in the game beforehand. This is because you'll need to have unlocked certain parts of the Mount Holly mansion to access the maze. Here are the tasks that you need to complete before attempting this challenge:

Burning Glass contraption in Blue Prince (Image via Raw Fury)

Reclaim the Throne Room.

Unlock all the Blue Doors.

Obtain a clue from the Coat of Arms Puzzle, which reveals the Still Water to you.

Once this is done, you need to begin your quest for the Atelier Blueprints Maze in Blue Prince. Here are your next steps:

Draft the Trading Post as your Outer Room.

Inside the Trading Post, craft a Burning Glass by combining a Magnifying Glass and a Metal Detector. You can then use this contraption in Blue Prince to set off the Dynamite present in the room. This will reveal the Still Water to you.

Next, find a Watering Can in the house. You may come across these in the Green Rooms. Just pick one and empty it.

Take the can to the secret room revealed by the Dynamite and fill it with Still Water.

Now, go to the Coat Check and leave the Still Water can there. Your next step involves drafting a Shrine as your Outer Room.

After doing that, donate 13 coins to the Monk to receive a blessing. This will allow you to draft a room after calling it a day inside it.

With this done, go to a Secret Passage and call it a day inside it with the blessing active.

Next, return to the Coat Check and take your Still Water can from there.

Draft a Secret Passage as your Outer Room. Enter it and go to the bookshelf pouring the water near the Blank Book. Interact with the Blue Book right next to it to open the passage to the Atelier Blueprints Maze in Blue Prince.

Once you enter this area, you will notice a Blue Door that allows you to enter the blueprint zone. This maze has several quirks and mysteries to it. You will need a lot of steps to explore it, so ensure you have boosts. If not, you can always restart the game on a higher note.

Clues in The Atelier Maze in Blue Prince

Atelier Blueprints Maze Secret Room (Image via Raw Fury)

The blank book known as A Hidden Hue gives us our first set of clues about Mount Holly and the Atelier Blueprints Maze in Blue Prince. The book reads:

From prism pristine, three paths convene.

Three lines of light. Three shades foreseen.

Three colors to count, a sum of eighteen.

But the one left hidden remains to be seen.

The colors correspond to the colors of rooms as well as the Lanterns that appear in the halls of the Atelier Blueprints Maze in Blue Prince and Mount Holly blueprint. There are 44 pairs of paintings in this zone, along with several Mora Jai Boxes that you can solve for clues. Let's look at the phrases you will end up with upon solving them all.

The paintings make this phrase:

THESE

VYING

PLANS

FORGE

BARON

CREST

AMONG

HEWAM

BLEST

Meanwhile, solving all the Mora Jai Boxes gives you these:

THROUGH LANTERN LIGHT IN SKETCHES

CAST A TINT OF TRUTH

TO FIND OUR PATH A

HUE OF WISDOM TO TURN

US RIGHT A SHADE OF

RAIN TO PASS THE LIGHT

THROUGH LANTERN LIGHT IN SHADOWS

PAST WE SEEK WHAT'S LEFT

OF THE LIES WE CAST

These phrases from the boxes give us an important clue, leading us towards solving the Atelier Blueprints Maze in Blue Prince. The words in the sentences are hints for colors and directions.

Cast a tint of truth: This is a hint for the color Blue. This is because the Blue Memos always give you the truth, and there is one blue lantern in this area as well.

This is a hint for the color Blue. This is because the Blue Memos always give you the truth, and there is one blue lantern in this area as well. Hue of wisdom to turn us right: This refers to the color orange, therefore, every time you encounter an Orange lantern, take a right turn inside the maze.

This refers to the color orange, therefore, every time you encounter an Orange lantern, take a right turn inside the maze. A shade of rain to pass the light through: This refers to the color Violet, keep going straight every time you encounter a Violet lantern.

This refers to the color Violet, keep going straight every time you encounter a Violet lantern. We seek what's left of the lies we cast: Finally, this is a hint to the color Red. Turn left every time you encounter a Red lantern on the ceiling of the Atelier Blueprints Maze in Blue Prince.

Navigating the maze

Blue Prince Room 46 variant (Image via Raw Fury)

Now that you know how to navigate the Atelier Blueprints Maze in Blue Prince, all that's left is to find the variant of Room 46 and uncover its secrets. Here is how to accomplish this:

Upon entering the Atelier Blueprints Maze in Blue Prince, take a right and then the second left. Turning here will reveal the Blue lantern to you. This indicates that you're going in the right direction.

Enter the room by the lantern, i.e., the Pantry, and go through it. Turn left as soon as you re-enter the halls. This will be indicated by a Red lantern right overhead once you're through the Pantry.

Next, take a right from the Orange lantern, followed by two more right turns. You will soon find yourself in the library, go to the left door, and then take a left as marked by the Red lantern overhead.

Take another left at the next Red lantern and then go through the Observatory. You will now come across Violet lanterns indicating that you must keep going straight.

This will take you to the Music Room, take the door to your left and follow the Orange lanterns as you take those right turns accordingly.

You will now encounter a Violet lantern and then a Red one. Move accordingly, and you will find yourself in a hallway again.

Here, two Violet lanterns will lead you straight ahead until you reach the Red lantern, where you make your final left turn and into the variant of Room 46.

You can enter this room in the Atelier Blueprints Maze in Blue Prince and explore it to find the Final Will of Auravei, and also solve a Mora Jai Box to find a note that says the word 'Blue.'

