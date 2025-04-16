How to destroy breakable walls in Blue Prince

Destroying breakable walls is one of the most satisfying things to do in Blue Prince, but it requires special equipment. In this game, you must fill Simon's shoes and explore the estate of your late uncle. This is more than your average mansion, as not one room or place stays the same.
This article covers everything you must know about destroying breakable walls in Blue Prince. It is worth noting that this is one of the times the game will not change or reset in succeeding runs.
Blue Prince has a handful of breakable walls
You can destroy breakable walls in Blue Prince once you obtain the Power Hammer.
The Power Hammer is a much stronger variant of the regular sledgehammer. It can help you find more clues by breaking down walls. The mansion is full of secrets, and it is up to you to find them.
To identify if a wall is breakable, observe how it looks. If it is worn or slightly offset, it will probably give up at any moment, and you can speed up the process by smashing it.
The Power Hammer can help find clues, clear the right path forward, and help you unleash some stress by breaking into the foundation of your inheritance.
Where to find the Power Hammer
The Power Hammer is a craftable item in Blue Prince. You must scavenge different parts to build this item, and they are conveniently hidden around the mansion.
Here is a quick step-by-step guide to crafting a Power Hammer:
- Find a battery pack in the Dark Room, the Laboratory, or the Commissary.
- Find a sledgehammer in the Commissary.
- Pick up a broken lever by the Security Desk, the Workshop, or the Mechanarium.
- Head towards the Workshop and craft the Power Hammer.
These items spawn randomly, so it wouldn't be a bad idea to check out every other listed room for a better chance.
Once the Power Hammer is in your possession, you can use it to break walls and continue your search for room 46.
How to use the Power Hammer
To destroy a breakable wall, equip your Power Hammer and simply start swinging. The wall will collapse, and you can explore hidden areas and find new items.
It is worth noting that the game resets every day, and you could lose your Power Hammer if you don't store it in your Coat Check.
If you forgot to store your Power Hammer, you must find all the necessary items and repeat the crafting process. Fortunately, the damage you do is permanent, and you will not have trouble backtracking or finding the same parts in places you once visited.
Blue Prince is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.
