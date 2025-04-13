How to unlock the office safe in Blue Prince

Blue Prince has no shortage of puzzles to solve, and most of the clues are pretty intuitive. If you are lost from the start, you can look for hints around the room when most clues are hidden under your nose, while some can take a little finesse. This article will teach you to crack the office safe in Blue Prince and find all the related clues within the vicinity.
In this indie adventure, you fill in the shoes of Simon as you explore your late uncle's massive manor, which he left to you before his death and threw in an extra challenge: find Room 46 in a house that only has 45. The manor's layout changes daily, and that will only make things more complicated.
Solving puzzles can ruin the pacing. However, this is one of the few times the game developers challenge the player base with an immersive situation.
Cracking the office safe in Blue Prince
To solve the office safe in Blue Prince, you must explore the estate and poke around to reveal it. Unlike most safes, this one is hidden behind a mechanism that involves twisting and counting statues.
The office isn't that big, and you can easily find all the clues. Snoop around the desk and read the note.
This is your first clue, and the line with March is the only one that isn't colored red. March is the third month, which means numbers 0 and 3 are your first entries for the safe code solution.
The note mentioned the word 'count,' which will be the final clue to opening the safe. For the final two numbers, head to the foyer and look for the statue of Count Isaac Gates.
The foyer houses the final clue
Count Isaac Gates is the only one within the room with the 'Count' title, and you can find smaller versions of the same statue in the office.
Return to the office, and you can find a dial underneath the first clue note; turn the dial clockwise and the safe will be revealed. Inspect the office one last time and count all of the miniature busts of Count Isaac Gates. There are three busts, and this is the final clue for the safe.
Input the following code: 0-3-0-3 and the safe will open.
Inside the safe, you will find a gem and a letter addressed to Mr. Sinclair. You will learn more about the game's lore and can then continue exploring the manor and get lost in its ever-changing layout.
