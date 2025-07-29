“THE BATMAN WE DESERVE” - 1923 fame Brandon Sklenar’s new photo has fans guessing if he would be the next Batman 

Brandon Sklenar, widely known for his role as Spencer Dutton in 1923, continues to engage audiences with his performances and presence. In the Yellowstone prequel, Sklenar portrayed a war hero and big-game hunter, a character who became central to the storyline and earned him critical praise.His growing popularity didn’t stop there—he also starred as Atlas Corrigan in It Ends with Us (2024), a film that stirred controversy for its take on domestic abuse. More recently, he took on the role of Henry in Drop, a thriller that tested his range with emotional and physical intensity.Brandon Sklenar recently shared a striking new image on Instagram, posted on July 28, 2025, in collaboration with fitness coach Wesley Wilson (@wwfit). The image showcases Sklenar’s chiseled physique, the product of months of rigorous training. Wilson’s caption reads,“Training one of my best friends for his biggest role yet has been a fucking blast. We pushed through the hard days and maximized the good. This is the result of showing up day after day for months and months. Hitting 2+ hour grueling workouts and eating enough elk and salmon to feed a freaking village. ‘If you can you should’. Love you B.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrandon Sklenar’s new look quickly lit up social media. One fan commented on Instagram,“THE BATMAN WE DESERVE”.Some comments from Instagram as fans guessing if Brandon Sklenar would be the next Batman (Image via Instagram/@brandonsklenar)The comment sparked rumors that Brandon Sklenar might be preparing to play Batman. He’s previously shown interest in the role, and his recent transformation has fans speculating even more. Supportive fans flooded Instagram, convinced that he’s becoming Batman on purpose, not just changing his look.Some comments from Instagram as fans guessing if Brandon Sklenar would be the next Batman (Image via Instagram/@brandonsklenar)Many pointed out his striking resemblance to Bruce Wayne and praised his intensity and screen presence, something they say is missing in other contenders. His jawline, composure, and action credentials have only deepened their conviction.Some comments from Instagram as fans guessing if Brandon Sklenar would be the next Batman (Image via Instagram/@brandonsklenar)These responses directed at DC Studios co-head James Gunn suggest that fans aren’t merely speculating—they’re campaigning. With The Brave and the Bold yet to announce a lead, Sklenar’s name is trending as a fan-favorite.More about Brandon Sklenar View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrandon Sklenar was born Brandon Tyler Feakins in Dover, New Jersey, in 1990. After a short stint in college, he moved to Los Angeles and began his acting journey. His breakout came in 2018 with Mapplethorpe, followed by roles in Vice, Midway, and a series of independent films. His portrayal in The Big Ugly earned acclaim, with critics praising his screen presence.He became a household name with the release of 1923 in 2022, where his role as Spencer Dutton stood out in the Yellowstone universe. The character’s emotional depth and physical grit reflected Sklenar’s ability to handle layered roles. Sklenar revealed he would love to reprise Spencer in the 1944 prequel if given the chance.In 2024, he played a pivotal role in It Ends with Us, followed by Drop in 2025. These projects formed an unofficial trilogy of stories dealing with abuse and recovery. Sklenar acknowledged that these stories resonated with his personal life, reflecting a deeper purpose behind his acting choices.He’s repeatedly expressed admiration for Christian Bale’s Batman and has stated he would approach the character with a darker tone, staying true to the comic version. As per a Movieweb interview published on April 15, 2025, Brandon stated,&quot;I love Christian [Bale's] version, probably my favorite version of Batman. But I'd want him to see, like, lean more into Bruce Wayne being Bruce Wayne, how he is in the comics, and then make Batman as dark as possible.&quot;As a child, Batman was his favorite superhero, and taking on that role has always been his dream. According to The Hollywood Reporter, published on April 10, 2025, Brandon expressed,&quot;I have my own ideas on the character, if that ever comes to fruition. He was my favorite comic book character as a child, and he’s superior because he is a real man. I think there’s a lot more to explore there, and there’s a way to do it that makes it very real. So, if it ever comes around, I would gladly take that torch, and I would not take it lightly.”Follow us for the latest updates on your favorite celebrities and more.