“a full-time job”: James Van Der Beek shares about his devastating journey with colon cancer

James Van Der Beek has opened up about the toll of living with colon cancer and how it has changed his daily life. Known for his roles in Dawson’s Creek and Varsity Blues, the actor recently revealed that he was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer two years ago, at age 46. During a July 30, 2025 appearance on NBC’s TODAY, he said,“Cancer is, I call it, a full-time job.”While the diagnosis itself was a shock, Van Der Beek explained that managing his treatment and family responsibilities created a new reality. As a father of six children, the actor acknowledged that his health battle has deeply impacted his home life. He emphasized how his kids “know when I’m in pain,” and described how he’s learning to accept support.He also urged viewers to get screened, even if they don’t have symptoms. According to Van Der Beek, many people underestimate how early detection can help.“It is also the most curable if you catch it early,” he said.Though he didn’t go into every detail, the actor made it clear that the road to recovery is ongoing and filled with daily challenges.James Van Der Beek reflects on diagnosis and life changes View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn his TODAY interview on July 30, James Van Der Beek described how his stage 3 colorectal cancer diagnosis shifted his perspective. When asked about how he felt before and after the diagnosis, he shared,“I take things a little bit more slowly now. I appreciate a lot more deeply, just the little moments.”He highlighted that receiving help from others became a major turning point.“The biggest thing was actually accepting help from people and allowing my friends to show up in a way for me,” he said.Van Der Beek also spoke about how the illness affected his family dynamics.“Your journey is their journey,”he noted, referring to his children. Rather than shielding them, he said,“Our approach was just to be as honest as possible.”He believes honesty, tailored to their level of understanding, is crucial when talking to kids about a parent’s illness.James Van Der Beek on how cancer became ‘a full-time job’James Van Der Beek (R) and Kimberly Van Der Beek attend HFC’s Brain Health Dinner (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Hilarity for Charity)Van Der Beek described cancer treatment as something that overtook his daily structure.“Cancer is, I call it, a full-time job,” he told TODAY.He didn’t mention specifics of the treatment or therapies, but stressed the importance of early screening.“You don’t need to have obvious symptoms to be screened,”he said, adding that anyone 45 and older should speak to their doctor. He also emphasized that younger people with a family history should also consider getting tested. According to Van Der Beek, colorectal cancer is being found more frequently in “younger, healthier people,” and that the key is catching it early.“It is like 90% curable if you catch it early,”he said, repeating a warning he has heard from doctors. He urged others to not delay conversations with medical professionals, especially since many put off screening until symptoms appear.James Van Der Beek shares how his family is coping James Van Der Beek with his children attends Operation Smile's 11th annual Celebrity Ski &amp; Smile Challenge (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile)Throughout his public update, James Van Der Beek credited his children with helping him through difficult days. In his words,“Don’t rob them of the opportunity to show up for you emotionally.”He added that even small gestures from his kids, like making him tea or checking on him, have made a big difference. The actor explained how children often sense when something is wrong, even if nothing is said.“They can sense if Dad is having a tough day. They know,”he explained. He believes avoiding the conversation could create more confusion than honesty. He also noted that being open has led to some unexpectedly positive moments.“There’s been a lot of beauty that’s come out of it,” he said.But he was clear that he would rather others avoid this journey by being proactive.“I would love to save everybody this journey, which is why I’m saying get screened.”James Van Der Beek returns to work while continuing recovery View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite the intensity of his cancer treatment, James Van Der Beek is back at work. He revealed on TODAY that he recently wrapped filming a prequel series to Legally Blonde.“I play somebody running for mayor,”he said, describing his role in the upcoming project. The announcement came near the end of the interview, signaling a return to professional life while still dealing with his health. There was no indication of a full recovery yet, but his appearance suggests he is balancing his health and work commitments carefully. Van Der Beek concluded by reminding viewers to be aware of their own health."Talk to your doctor. Get screened. Put it on your radar," he said."If you are 45 and older or if you have a family history, talk about your screening options."