Who is Natasha Richardson? Liam Neeson's wife's tragic death explained 

Actress Natasha Richardson, who was married to Liam Neeson, on March 18, 2009, met with her sudden demise. It came as a most devastating shock to her family, friends, and fans worldwide. The renowned British actress died at the young age of 45 because of a severe head injury during a seemingly harmless skiing trip in Mont Tremblant, Canada.Doctors later determined she suffered from an epidural hematoma. It is an extremely rare but potentially fatal brain hemorrhage that often shows a “lucid interval” before brain function declines quickly. The late actress's legacy is still felt today in her legendary performances, including her Tony Award-winning role as Sally Bowles in Cabaret. In addition to her onscreen achievements, her marriage to actor Liam Neeson marked another significant aspect of her private offscreen life. Since her death, Neeson has talked on many occasions about how much the loss impacted him, how her unforgettable memory still influences his life, and that of his family.How Natasha Richardson’s injury took a sudden turnNatashia Richardson died in an accident on March 16th, 2009, at a Mont Tremblant ski resort in Quebec, Canada. Having just signed up for a beginner’s skiing lesson, she went down a mild run called Nansen. During her first run, she fell over and banged her head. The situation at first seemed minor; Richardson herself downplayed it, refused medical aid, and headed back to her hotel. She was also not wearing any safety gear at the time of the incident.About an hour later, the Parent Trap actress experienced a very severe headache and was taken to the hospital. Doctors said she was suffering from an epidural hematoma, a rare brain hemorrhage that initially seems remarkably mild.Although she was sent to Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, she was pronounced brain dead on March 18, 2009. Her family followed through with her wishes to donate her organs.The marriage of Natasha Richardson and Liam NeesonIn 1993, Natasha Richardson met Irish actor Liam Neeson when they co-starred in a Broadway production of Anna Christie. They had a beautiful onstage chemistry that quickly translated to an offstage romance.Natasha Richardson &amp; Liam Neeson - Source: GettyNatasha Richardson tied the knot to Liam Neeson in July 1994. Over the next 15 years, the couple built their family and career together. The couple had two children, Michael (1995) and Daniel (1996), whom they kept out of the limelight.Even in the years following her death, Liam Neeson has kept her memory close. Their son, Michael, has adopted the last name Richardson, while the Taken actor has been very open about how the grief of his wife's passing has defined him.Liam Neeson’s heartfelt thoughts and how her family remembers Natasha RichardsonMore than a decade after her death, the memory of Natasha Richardson still lingers, particularly among her family. In a 2020 interview with Inquirer.net, Liam Neeson noted:“I speak to her every day at her grave which is about a mile and a half down the road. I go down there quite often, so I do speak to her as if she’s here. Not that she answers me.”Her mother, Vanessa Redgrave, made an emotional public tribute on what would have been her 62nd birthday in May 2025. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShared via the Instagram account of actress Joely Richardson, Redgrave remembered how she and Natasha had picked her name together on vacation in Greece and said:&quot;We were in Greece. We sat drinking our coffees in Constitution Square,&quot; Redgrave told Joely. &quot;Tony said if the baby was a boy we should call him Tom. I said if she was a girl I would like her to be called Natasha after Tolstoy‘s War and Peace. Our Natasha, as yes she was a girl, came swimming out of my womb ready for anything.&quot;She added:&quot;I can’t believe that she isn’t swimming somewhere now , in one of the pools or seas we explored. I will never be reconciled to her dying in the snow, and I’m sure that every mother who has lost a child will have that pain always.&quot;She even recalled how Natasha loved the sea and her adventurous spirit. The late actress's mother said she could not believe that her daughter was no longer sailing or exploring the world as before.In April 2025, Joely Richardson posted a touching message with a photo of Natasha at a French market, which was her “happy place.” Joely then recollected how beautiful it was to spend time together, while also acknowledging the emotional weight of remembering Natasha on milestone dates.Stay tuned for more updates.