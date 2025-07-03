What happened to Michael Madsen? Cause of death explored as Reservoir Dogs actor dies at 67

Actor Michael Madsen breathed his last at the age of 67 on Thursday, July 3, 2025. The veteran actor is known for his frequent collaborations with Quentin Tarantino in films like Kill Bill: Volume 2, The Hateful Eight, Reservoir Dogs, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and the like.

As per NBC News, Madsen's manager, Ron Smith, confirmed that the actor died on Thursday morning due to cardiac arrest.

A spokesperson from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shed more light on the matter. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the spokesperson revealed that officials found Madsen unresponsive after they responded to a 911 call at his Malibu home. The Reservoir Dogs actor was declared dead at 8:25 am (BST). His rep at EMR Media Entertainment further confirmed:

“We understand Michael had a cardiac arrest.”

Michael Madsen's reps also spoke about the actor's unfinished plans and how he was optimistic about the "next chapter" of his life.

"In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film, including upcoming feature films 'Resurrection Road,' 'Concessions' and 'Cookbook for Southern Housewives,' and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life," they said in a statement obtained by TMZ.

They also revealed that the actor was planning to release his book, Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems.

"It made no sense" — Michael Madsen once slammed Johnny Depp's alleged "lifeless" acting

Michael Madsen critiqued Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp in one of his final interviews before his death. Speaking to fellow actor Stephen Baldwin on his podcast, One Bad Movie, in December 2024, the now-deceased actor slammed the Edward Scissorhands star for his "lifeless" acting.

For the unversed, the two starred together in the Al Pacino classic, Donnie Brasco. Released in 1997, the film was a box office success and bagged nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Academy Awards.

During his discourse with Stephen Baldwin, Michael Madsen labelled Depp's performance in the film as "boring" and "lifeless". He also claimed that the performance "didn't work" for him and that "there's no way that guy would’ve been let into the family.”

“Yeah. It wasn’t terrible, it was just boring. It was lifeless. There was a lifelessness to it that I couldn’t comprehend. It made no sense to me," he continued.

The off-screen relationship between the two actors wasn't amicable, as per Madsen. The veteran actor recounted pulling a prank on Depp during the film's shooting and getting involved in a brawl inside the latter's nightclub afterwards.

Madsen allegedly helped a group of actors insert a battery-operated rat inside Depp's changing room and secure the lock from outside. After the film's release, Madsen got beaten up by a mysterious man when he visited Johnny Depp's nightclub, The Viper Room. The Kill Bill actor also recalled hearing the man saying:

“Johnny wanted me to tell you that he thought you loved him.”

The two stars have never shared the screen since Donnie Brasco.

