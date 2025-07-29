Warner Bros. Discovery split: All about the new companies, content divisions, and more

Warner Bros. Discovery is headed for a split, as an official announcement reveals that it will soon separate into two standalone companies. Currently led by David Zaslav as president and CEO, this major shift will bring significant changes to the company's content division.

As per the latest reports, Warner Bros. Discovery will be divided into two entities, namely Warner Bros. and Discovery Global. Each will oversee different content portfolios, and the new leadership structures for both companies have already been made public. The entire process of the split is expected to be completed by mid-2026.

Warner Bros. Discovery to split as Warner Bros. and Discovery Global (Image via X/@warnerbros)

With the official confirmations of the split, Warner Bros. Discovery will soon be recognized as two separate companies: Warner Bros. and Discovery Global. The creation of two publicly traded companies is aimed at fostering the growth of the streaming and studios unit. Separating it from the cable network unit may allow both divisions to grow in the media market independently.

Warner Bros. will oversee the streaming and studios section under David Zaslav, functioning as the president and CEO. The company highlighted that this company will be taking its age-old storytelling legacy forward.

DC Studios, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Gaming Studios, HBO, and HBO Max will be under Warner Bros. when the company officially launches in 2026.

Discovery Global, on the other hand, will focus on cable network operations, focusing more on the television services of the existing company. Gunner Wiedenfels, the current CFO of Warner Bros. Discovery, will lead the new entity as its president and CEO.

Reflecting the company's identity in entertainment, sports, and news, Discovery Global will include several cable network services. These will include Discovery, CNN, and TNT Sports, as well as streaming services Discovery+ and Bleacher Report, all set to operate under the Discovery Global banner by mid-2026.

Zaslav and Wiedenfels share their thoughts on the upcoming split of Warner Bros. Discovery

David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery (Image via Getty)

Warner Bros. Discovery was a product of the recent acquisition of WarnerMedia by Discovery in 2022. However, the latest news about the split will bring fresh changes to the emerging companies, with new teams and leadership coming into place.

Discussing the upcoming changes, David Zaslav and Gunnar Wiedenfels shared their thoughts on the developments. Talking about Warner Bros. in a statement (as reported by The Hollywood Reporter), Zaslav shared:

"We will proudly continue the more than century-long legacy of Warner Bros. through our commitment to bringing culture-defining stories, characters and entertainment to audiences around the world.”

Expressing his hope for the new company's future, he added:

"With our unmatched portfolio of storytelling IP coupled with our incredible creative partners, and now an executive team of proven, bold, and committed creative and corporate leaders, we are in a strong position to launch and continue to meaningfully grow a company worthy of our storied past.”

Sharing similar thoughts about Discovery Global, Weidenfels commented:

"As we prepare for the launch of Discovery Global, our enthusiasm for the opportunities ahead only grows thanks to our leading portfolio of beloved brands and programming, our worldwide footprint for adults, kids, and families, and now the experienced and talented leadership team who will ensure strong operational execution to drive strategic investments and deliver compelling content to global audiences.”

With the two companies set to launch next year, global viewers await to see what new experiences and offerings these changes will bring.

