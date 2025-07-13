Sovereign ending explained: What happened to Jerry and Joe?

Sovereign (2025), directed by Christian Swegal, is an American crime thriller inspired by real events. The film follows a father and son, Jerry and Joe Kane, who become involved with the Sovereign Citizen movement.

The movie was released in theaters on July 11, 2025, featuring Nick Offerman, Jacob Tremblay, Thomas Mann, and Dennis Quaid. Sovereign is set in rural America and depicts the lives of Jerry and Joe, who, influenced by extreme ideologies, refuse to follow the rules and fight the system.

Disclaimer: This remaining article contains major spoilers from the movie. Reader's discretion is advised.

Joe, a teenager, begins questioning his father’s beliefs as the tension between their personal freedom and the law escalates. The movie portrays one person's journey from rebellion to an inevitable, tragic fall, offering a scary picture of too much radical thinking.

In the final moments of Sovereign, the tension comes to a head in a bloody shootout. Jerry and Joe both lose their lives in a tragic confrontation with the police, concluding their journey.

Did Joe ever escape in Sovereign?

Did Joe ever escape? A still from the movie (Image via Briarcliff Entertainment)

The ending of Sovereign is a tragic culmination of the film’s themes. Throughout the movie, Joe Kane struggles with his father Jerry's radical beliefs.

Jerry, who adheres to the Sovereign Citizen movement, teaches Joe to challenge the authority of the government, the police, and the law. As Jerry's actions turn violent, Joe finds himself torn between his love for his father and the realization that their way of life is leading them toward destruction.

Jerry's reckless actions result in the death of two police officers in the final confrontation following a tense moment between his father and son. Joe is caught in the middle of a brutal shootout, leaving him lost and helpless. Both he and Jerry are killed.

Joe's struggle with radicalization

Joe's struggle with radicalization: A still from the movie (Image via Briarcliff Entertainment)

Joe is a vulnerable teenager whose life is controlled by his extremist father. Jerry is the center of his world and forces Joe to follow his strict view of the Sovereign Citizen movement. Jerry rejects the system and teaches Joe to distrust the government and take extreme measures to avoid complying with laws.

In the movie, Joe is struggling inside. The more he sees the outside world, the more he starts to doubt his father's beliefs.

After Jerry is arrested and Joe spends a short time at a facility for troubled teens, he begins to think about other options for his future. He even thinks about going back to school, showing that he wants to get away from Jerry's influence.

But Jerry steps up his efforts to teach Joe the right things, preventing him from escaping his father's control. When the final confrontation happens, Joe is still emotionally dependent on Jerry, making the ending even more heartbreaking.

Joe’s journey is a painful exploration of how radicalization can shape a young mind, leaving little room for personal growth or independence.

Jerry’s role as the radical father figure

Jerry’s role as the radical father figure: A still from the movie (Image via Briarcliff Entertainment)

Jerry Kane’s character is the driving force behind the events in Sovereign. A man consumed by anger and resentment toward the government, Jerry sees himself as a victim of an unjust system.

Being part of the Sovereign Citizen movement gives him a way to question authority and control other people. But Jerry's actions don't suggest that he is a misunderstood hero. Instead, they reveal a man lost in his beliefs.

Throughout the film, Jerry manipulates Joe, teaching him that the government is the enemy and that violence is the only way to fight back. He teaches Joe to distrust everyone, even those who might offer help. Jerry’s belief in his own righteousness blinds him to the harm he is causing, not only to himself but also to his son.

By the time the film reaches its climax, Jerry is so entrenched in his views that he refuses to accept the reality of their situation. Despite the mounting danger, he continues to push Joe toward violence, ultimately leading to their demise.

The police confrontation

The police confrontation: A still from the movie (Image via Briarcliff Entertainment)

A tense and violent confrontation between Jerry, Joe, and the police defines the final moments of Sovereign. After Jerry’s reckless behavior leads to the deaths of two officers, the situation spirals out of control.

The police, led by Officer John Bouchart, are determined to bring Jerry to justice, but he remains defiant, continuing to shoot at officers and refusing to surrender.

As the police close in, Jerry’s desperation grows. He drags Joe into the conflict, forcing him to participate in the violence. Joe, still torn between his loyalty to his father and his desire to flee, is left in a state of confusion and terror. The escalating violence culminates in a shootout that claims the lives of both Jerry and Joe.

Officer Bouchart leads the police, who must protect themselves and stop the threat. In a sad turn of events, both Jerry and Joe are killed while pursuing an idea that ultimately costs them their lives.

John Bouchart's grief and regret

John Bouchart's grief and regret: A still from the movie (Image via Briarcliff Entertainment)

Officer John Bouchart, who had been chasing Jerry and Joe, is left to deal with the loss of his son, Adam.

Adam, who was killed earlier in the film, is mourned by his father. In the final moments of the movie, John takes a moment to comfort his crying grandchild. The loss of his son causes John to reconsider his views and the role of fatherhood in shaping the next generation.

Themes of radicalization, fatherhood, and tragic consequences

Themes of radicalization, fatherhood, and tragic consequences: A still from the movie (Image via Briarcliff Entertainment)

The film highlights how Jerry’s indoctrination of Joe leads to their mutual destruction. It also examines how radicalization affects different generations.

Just as Jerry teaches Joe his beliefs, John Bouchart must confront his own feelings of guilt about how he treated Adam. The movie makes the point that fathers and sons should have healthy, open lines of communication to break the cycle of violence and extremism.

Sovereign is currently running in theaters.

