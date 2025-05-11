French action-thriller Last Bullet was released on May 7, 2025. The third and final film of Netflix's Lost Bullet trilogy focused on Lino, an ex-convict and car engineer, as he sought revenge against Areski, a corrupt police officer responsible for the murder of his partner and mentor, the honest cop Charas.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Netflix's Last Bullet. Readers' discretion is advised.

Directed and written by Guillaume Pierret, the project had several car chasing scenes and plot twists. The movie opened with the protagonist Areski getting targeted by Alexander Resz, a narcotics commander who had been secretly involved in drug operations.

In the previous film, Areski had betrayed Charas in favor of keeping his deal with Resz. In Last Bullet (2025), viewers got to learn that after Lino's arrest, Areski had fled to Germany and taken up a different identity. However, he was still working as an enforcer for Resz.

Resz was determined to get promoted to Chief of the Narcotics Department, and he was facing some challenges because of the rumors about his corruption. So, he got Lino out of jail in exchange for Alvaro, whom his henchman, Yuri, killed shortly after. Alvaro would have testified against Resz, and that would jeopardize his plans.

The second person who posed a threat to Resz's promotion was Areski. Consequently, Resz decided to get him killed as well. Luckily, Areski escaped the assassination attempt in Germany and fled to France.

What happened to Resz in Last Bullet?

Yuri had warned Resz that Areski might escape unscathed from his attempt to silence him once and for all. At the time, Resz told him that he was overreacting and completely disregarded his worries about Areski.

Later, Resz found out that Yuri's doubts were not in vain, as Areski had managed to survive the assassination attempt. So, Resz apologized to Yuri for disregarding him earlier. Yuri accepted the apology.

Afraid that Yuri might lash out at him like Areski for the insult earlier, Resz decided to get Yuri out of the way and order him to be killed. The stars did not seem to be in Resz's favor as just like Areski, Yuri too survived the murder attempt on him and even killed his aggressors.

Later, when Resz was at the airstrip thinking that he had won the cat and mouse game with Lino, Areski, and Julia, Yuri arrived out of nowhere and shot Resz, killing him on the spot. Yuri also killed the other men who were working for Resz and shot the corrupt officer a couple more times to make sure he did not survive.

Then, Yuri went to the headquarters where he found Resz's advisor, Cole, packing money in a bag in hopes of escaping before getting caught. Yuri did not waste any time in shooting Cole before leaving with the bag of money. So, Resz's illegal operations were officially over, thanks to Yuri.

Did Lino get his revenge against Areski?

Lino in Last Bullet (Image via Instagram/@netflixfr)

Lino and Julia had brought Areski with them to the airstrip to meet their German contacts. They had to defend themselves against air and land attacks before they could make it there. Upon finally reaching the airstrip, they learned that they had been ambushed by Resz, thanks to Moss.

Resz shot Julia and told his henchmen to make it look like Areski and Lino were the ones who had killed the German people in the plane. While Yuri was gunning down Resz and his men, Areski saw it as an opportunity to escape and got into Julia's battered car to leave the airstrip.

Lino was worried about Julia and wanted to stay there with her, but she told him that she had the bulletproof jacket on, so she only had fractured ribs. She also told Lino to go after Areski because this might be their only chance to bring the con man to justice.

Another car chase ensued across the city as Lino followed Areski. In his desperate attempt to avoid getting caught, Areski ended up falling off the highway and onto the road below in his car.

Toward the end of Last Bullet, Julia arrived at the police station in her wounded state, followed by Lino, whose truck towed Areski's car there. Moss, who had joined hands with Resz when her attempts to expose him failed, told Julia that she never doubted her.

Julia responded by headbutting Moss in the face and told her to get ready to go to jail. Areski was arrested, and his requests to his wife Stella to talk to him were met with silence as Stella walked down the hall of the police station with their child.

Impressed with Sarah's work on the truck, Julia and Lino welcomed the genius car mechanic into their team before the duo walked away hand in hand.

Last Bullet is available to stream on Netflix.

