Last Bullet soundtrack: A list of every song in the Netflix movie

Last Bullet, released on Netflix on May 7, 2025, is the final chapter in the action-packed Lost Bullet trilogy. After the success of Lost Bullet (2020) and its follow-up, Lost Bullet 2 (2022), Lino's never-ending quest for revenge comes to an end in this third installment.

Lino is a skilled mechanic who goes up against evil forces and dangerous enemies in the movie. Lino is at stake because he wants to get revenge for the murder of his friend Charas and finds betrayals inside the group. In the midst of all the chaos, the music adds to the drama and tension, pulling viewers into Lino's world.

The famous composer Guillaume Roussel composed the music for Last Bullet. His music has been an important part of setting the mood for the action-packed stories in the trilogy.

Last Bullet soundtrack: All songs in the movie

The Last Bullet soundtrack features a total of 10 tracks, connecting with the film's high-octane energy. The soundtrack collectively runs for approximately 31 minutes and 53 seconds. Below is a list of all the songs from the movie, along with their respective durations:

Back and Forth (2:09)

Historic Red (4:29)

To the Tramway – Guillaume Roussel & Stephane Le Gouvello (2:31)

Iconic Blue Chase – Guillaume Roussel & Forest Christenson (4:33)

New Plan (1:31)

Commandant Resz – Guillaume Roussel & Michael Lofaso (3:00)

Loose the Chopper (2:34)

Lino's Firework – Guillaume Roussel & Forest Christenson (3:15)

Killing and Chasing the Enemies – Guillaume Roussel & Stephane Le Gouvello (2:43)

Welcome to the Family (4:28)

About the music composer

Guillaume Roussel, who was born in France on March 18, 1980, created the music for Last Bullet. He learned classical music before starting to play the piano when he was five. He worked with well-known people in the business after studying harmonization, orchestration, and conducting.

After that, he moved to Los Angeles and worked with Hans Zimmer at Remote Control Studios. Together, they worked on famous movies like Pirates of the Caribbean 4 and The Smurfs.

Roussel has a unique style that combines classical techniques with modern film scoring. This has made him famous in both European and American films. He has written music for action movies, animated movies, and TV shows, among other things. The Three Musketeers (2023), Expend4bles (2023), and Black Beauty (2020) are some of the most recent movies he has scored.

Plot of Last Bullet

Lino, a skilled mechanic and driver, gets hurt badly after a string of heated arguments. He is still out to get revenge on Areski, the man who killed his friend Charas, and he finds out about a big plot involving Alexander Resz, the corrupt police commander.

Areski, who was the antagonist in the first movie, now lives in Germany under a fake name and drives a bulldozer. He is caught in a web of lies and betrayal, which makes Lino's plan for revenge even harder to carry out.

As the story goes on, Lino's desire to get revenge for Charas' death forces him to face Areski, but the real enemy is within the police force. Resz, who runs the system in the background, turns into a dangerous enemy. As Moss, a police officer who used to be on Lino's side, betrays them for personal gain, Lino's situation gets more dangerous.

Areski, on the other hand, is torn between his past and his desire to stop the violence, so he makes the desperate choice to turn himself in. Sadly, things go wrong when Yuri, Resz's loyal goon, kills Areski, setting up the final battle.

In the end of Last Bullet, Lino and his partner Julia make it through the fight with Resz's forces for Yuri's quick action. Areski is arrested, and Moss's role in the corruption is shown. After getting back at Charas, Lino makes friends with Julia and starts to rebuild his life. The end hints that Lino and his team will start over when Sarah, a mechanic, joins them for future missions.

Last Bullet is available exclusively for streaming on Netflix. Subscribers can watch the thrilling conclusion to the Lost Bullet trilogy with a Netflix subscription.

