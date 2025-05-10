Is Last Bullet based on a true story? Details explored

Last Bullet is a French crime thriller film that was released on Netflix on May 7, 2025. Guillaume Pierret directed the movie also known as Balle Perdue 3 in French, and co-wrote its screenplay with Caryl Ferey. It is the third and final installment in the Lost Bullet film franchise, following the release of Lost Bullet in 2020 and Lost Bullet 2 in 2022.

Furthermore, Rémi Leautier serves as the film's producer, while Jacques-Henri Bronckart serves as its executive producer. Last Bullet centers on Lino's quest to avenge the murder of his mentor, Charas, by taking down his killer, the corrupt ex-cop Areski. The film's characters and plot are not based on a true story and is entirely fictionalized.

Netflix has described the film's official synopsis as follows:

"Lino and Julia unite to take down Areski and a corrupt commander in this last installment starring Alban Lenoir, Nicolas Duvauchelle and Stéfi Celma."

Last Bullet is not inspired by true events

With a runtime of 1 hour and 52 minutes, Last Bullet is a high-octane drama that features an array of car chases, adrenaline-pumping action, and plot twists. However, the film's plot is not based on true events and is a fictional story written by the director Guillaume Pierret, along with Caryl Ferey.

The third installment of the franchise showcases the final showdown between Lino and Areski and brings their story to a conclusive end. The film's main cast members reprise their roles from the first two films. Alban Lenoir returns as Lino, Nicolas Duvauchelle as Areski, Sébastien Lalanne as Marco, Pascale Arbillot as Moss, and Stéfi Celma as Julia.

What is the story of Last Bullet?

Last Bullet is set two years after the honorable police officer Charas's death at the hands of his corrupt colleague, Areski. Now a fugitive, Areski lives in Germany and works for the Go-Fast drug trade under Alexander Resz, who is also the head of the French Police's Narcotics Department.

However, Resz tries to get rid of Areski by putting a hit on him, forcing the latter to return to France. Areski is not safe in France either as Lino, a mechanic-turned-police accomplice, has been on his hunt to avenge the death of his mentor, Charas.

Areski survives a three-way fight with Lino and Yuri (Resz's henchman) by taking the officer Julia hostage and negotiating an escape plan with the police chief, Moss. Moss agrees to transfer Areski to the German police so that he can be safe from Resz's influence, which is limited to France.

But he is unaware that Moss also made a secret deal with Resz to deliver him to the drug lord in exchange for his support in advancing Moss's career and political ambitions.

In the second half of the movie, Yuri turns against his boss after learning that Resz had sent guards to kill him. A vengeful Yuri ultimately kills Resz at the German border, where he had arrived to kill Areski. Seeing the opportunity to escape unscathed, Areski makes a run for it in Julia's car before Lino tracks him down and hands him over to the police.

Last Bullet ends with Lino fulfilling his mission and starting his new life with Julia.

Viewers can watch Last Bullet, along with its two prequel films, exclusively on Netflix.

