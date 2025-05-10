Netflix's Last Bullet: Full list of cast and characters explained

  • home icon
By Ankit Raj
Modified May 10, 2025 12:15 GMT
Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda (Original image via Netflix)
Last Bullet was released globally on Netflix on May 7, 2025 [Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda (Image via Netflix)]

Netflix's latest action-thriller film, Last Bullet, was released globally on May 7, 2025. The film concludes the popular Lost Bullet franchise, which chronicles the adventures of Lion, a resourceful car engineer and an ex-con, who is deemed indestructible and unstoppable.

The lead character is played by Alban Lenoir in all three films. Besides Lenoir, Last Bullet also features prominent roles for Nicolas Duvauchelle and Stéfi Celma. Other cast members include Rod Paradot, Sébastien Lalanne, and Ramzy Bedia, among several others.

Main cast of Last Bullet

Alban Lenoir as Lino

Alban Lenoir (Image via Instagram/@albanlenoir)
Alban Lenoir (Image via Instagram/@albanlenoir)

Alban Lenoir plays the role of Lino, which is also the name of his real son from his wife and co-star, Anne Serra. He began his career as a stuntman, inspired by the action films of the 80s during his childhood. His notable works include Taken, Hero Corp, The Princess of Montpensier, Outside the Law, Point Blank, and Erased. Lenoir is also one of the writers and producers of the Lost Bullet franchise.

Stéfi Celma as Julia

St&eacute;fi Celma (Image via Instagram/@steficelma)
Stéfi Celma (Image via Instagram/@steficelma)

French actress Stefi Celma plays Julia in the movie. Celma has been part of the French entertainment industry since her childhood, having appeared on L'École des fans at the age of four.

She later transitioned to musicals and then television, starring in shows such as Le Frère que je n'ai pas eu and Un Flic: Calibre Caraïbe. Her film credits include Dix pour cent, Nice Girls, Case depart, Les Profs 2, The Sweeney: Paris, and Antigang.

Nicolas Duvauchelle as Areski

Nicolas Duvauchelle (Image via Instagram/@nicolas.duvauchelle)
Nicolas Duvauchelle (Image via Instagram/@nicolas.duvauchelle)

Nicolas Duvauchelle portrays Areski, a corrupt cop and the lead antagonist. Duvauchelle was discovered in a boxing club in Paris and soon began his film career with minor roles in projects like Un homme en colère, Le petit voleur, Hair Under the Roses, and Ligne 208. His other popular works include Lightweight, À tout de suite, Le Grand Meaulnes, Trouble Every Day, and Inside.

Additional cast of Last Bullet

The complete list of actors and the roles they portray in the film:

  • Alban Lenoir as Lino
  • Stéfi Celma as Julia
  • Nicolas Duvauchelle as Areski
  • Gérard Lanvin as Resz
  • Pascale Arbillot as Moss
  • Julie Tedesco as Sarah
  • Sébastien Lalanne as Marco
  • Diego Martín as Alvaro
  • Quentin D'Hainaut as Yuri
  • Julie Engelbrecht as Mathilde
  • Jochen Hägele as Jan
  • Damien Leconte as Seb
  • Christèle Tual as Haute fonctionnaire
  • Joël Ravon as Patron Casse
  • Sarah Labhar as Assistante Haute Fonctionnaire
  • Anne Serra as Stella
  • Ramzy Bedia as Charas
  • Charles Morillon as Cole
What is Last Bullet about?

The film continues the story of Lino, who in the first film was forced to work for corrupt cops, one of them was Areski. In the second film, he partnered with Julia to find the people who killed his brother and mentor. In this final installment, Lino embarks on a quest to take revenge against Areski, who upended his life.

Here's how Netflix describes the plot:

"The indestructible car genius Lino returns to conclude his vendetta against Areski and the corrupt commander who ruined their lives in this turbo-charged trilogy finale."
Stay tuned for more news and information on Last Bullet and other such upcoming films and TV shows.

Ankit Raj

Ankit Raj

Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.

He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.

He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.

If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel.

Edited by Shubham Soni
