Netflix's Last Bullet: Full list of cast and characters explained

Netflix's latest action-thriller film, Last Bullet, was released globally on May 7, 2025. The film concludes the popular Lost Bullet franchise, which chronicles the adventures of Lion, a resourceful car engineer and an ex-con, who is deemed indestructible and unstoppable.
The lead character is played by Alban Lenoir in all three films. Besides Lenoir, Last Bullet also features prominent roles for Nicolas Duvauchelle and Stéfi Celma. Other cast members include Rod Paradot, Sébastien Lalanne, and Ramzy Bedia, among several others.
Main cast of Last Bullet
Alban Lenoir as Lino
Alban Lenoir plays the role of Lino, which is also the name of his real son from his wife and co-star, Anne Serra. He began his career as a stuntman, inspired by the action films of the 80s during his childhood. His notable works include Taken, Hero Corp, The Princess of Montpensier, Outside the Law, Point Blank, and Erased. Lenoir is also one of the writers and producers of the Lost Bullet franchise.
Stéfi Celma as Julia
French actress Stefi Celma plays Julia in the movie. Celma has been part of the French entertainment industry since her childhood, having appeared on L'École des fans at the age of four.
She later transitioned to musicals and then television, starring in shows such as Le Frère que je n'ai pas eu and Un Flic: Calibre Caraïbe. Her film credits include Dix pour cent, Nice Girls, Case depart, Les Profs 2, The Sweeney: Paris, and Antigang.
Nicolas Duvauchelle as Areski
Nicolas Duvauchelle portrays Areski, a corrupt cop and the lead antagonist. Duvauchelle was discovered in a boxing club in Paris and soon began his film career with minor roles in projects like Un homme en colère, Le petit voleur, Hair Under the Roses, and Ligne 208. His other popular works include Lightweight, À tout de suite, Le Grand Meaulnes, Trouble Every Day, and Inside.
Additional cast of Last Bullet
The complete list of actors and the roles they portray in the film:
- Alban Lenoir as Lino
- Stéfi Celma as Julia
- Nicolas Duvauchelle as Areski
- Gérard Lanvin as Resz
- Pascale Arbillot as Moss
- Julie Tedesco as Sarah
- Sébastien Lalanne as Marco
- Diego Martín as Alvaro
- Quentin D'Hainaut as Yuri
- Julie Engelbrecht as Mathilde
- Jochen Hägele as Jan
- Damien Leconte as Seb
- Christèle Tual as Haute fonctionnaire
- Joël Ravon as Patron Casse
- Sarah Labhar as Assistante Haute Fonctionnaire
- Anne Serra as Stella
- Ramzy Bedia as Charas
- Charles Morillon as Cole
What is Last Bullet about?
The film continues the story of Lino, who in the first film was forced to work for corrupt cops, one of them was Areski. In the second film, he partnered with Julia to find the people who killed his brother and mentor. In this final installment, Lino embarks on a quest to take revenge against Areski, who upended his life.
Here's how Netflix describes the plot:
"The indestructible car genius Lino returns to conclude his vendetta against Areski and the corrupt commander who ruined their lives in this turbo-charged trilogy finale."
Stay tuned for more news and information on Last Bullet and other such upcoming films and TV shows.