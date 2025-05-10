The French action thriller Last Bullet (formerly known as Balle perdue 3) premiered on Netflix on May 7, 2025, as the finale of a high-octane action saga. Directed by Guillaume Pierret, the film concludes the Lost Bullet trilogy and builds on the adrenaline-packed storylines set by its forebears.

Reputed for its gritty effects, relentless tempo, and high-speed pursuits, Last Bullet delivers a satisfying ending, combining rough action with private vendettas. With its frenzied stunt action and raw fight choreography, the movie not only offers a solid narrative payoff but also keeps the franchise's tradition of location-based, immersive cinematography.

From parched roadways to city mayhem, each location is meticulously selected to capture the grime and thrust of the narrative. The film's visual is as much about its settings as it is about the characters who inhabit them. Last Bullet was filmed entirely in France, with key shooting locations including Montpellier, Sète, Lattes, and Mireval.

Where was Last Bullet shot?

The entire Last Bullet was shot in France, utilizing various locations in the southern part of the country. The main shooting locations were Montpellier, Sète, Lattes, and Mireval, cities and towns located in the Occitanie region. Principal photography began in January 2024 and lasted around 68 days, concluding by the end of March.

Director Guillaume Pierret and his team tried to keep the visual and atmospheric consistency created in the previous films. This approach involved selecting locations that would reflect the franchise's gritty tone while also providing room for complex stunts and car chases.

Montpellier, a lively city on France's south coast, served as the urban backdrop for much of the action sequences. Its tightly packed alleyways, industrial zones, and contemporary infrastructure provided the ideal setting for car chases and hand-to-hand combat.

Sète, a seaside town, added a contrasting visual element with its seascapes and dockyards, creating depth in the film's world-building. Lattes and Mireval, though lesser-known and less frequented by tourists, provided pivotal action sequences and car stunts, where the production had more freedom to operate with fewer logistical challenges.

What is Last Bullet about?

Expand Tweet

Last Bullet continues where its forebear left off, tracing the path of Lino, an expert mechanic and former convict who has suffered at the hands of personal tragedy and institutional corruption. In the first film, he was on the hunt for vengeance for the loss of his brother and mentor.

This time, the stakes are even more personal. Lino discovers that Areski, the corrupt police officer who killed Commander Charas, is back in France. Driven by vengeance, he goes to confront him once and for all.

The action unfolds as Lino is caught up in a deadly game between justice and revenge. Together with his loyal companion in the police, Julia, he tracks down Areski in a thrilling confrontation with Commander Resz and a corrupt system intended to protect its own.

What follows is a breakneck, emotionally charged climax that explores themes of loyalty, power, and the cost of vengeance. The film also charts Lino's evolution from a fugitive to a symbol of resistance, framing his last mission as both a personal reckoning and a fight against institutional decay.

Who stars in Last Bullet?

Expand Tweet

Back to take the trilogy out for one last spin is Alban Lenoir as Lino. With his physical acting abilities and emotional range, Lenoir reprises the role of the indestructible auto technician with unrelenting resolve. Opposite him is Nicolas Duvauchelle, returning as Areski, the movie's main villain.

The supporting cast features Stéfi Celma as Julia, the loyal ally who acts as a bridge between the system and the rebels. Commander Resz is played by Gérard Lanvin, whose character brings depth to the institutional struggle at the center of the film.

Other supporting actors are Ramzy Bedia as Charas (who appears in flashbacks or is mentioned in Lino's mission), Sébastien Lalanne as Marco, Pascale Arbillot as Moss, and Julie Tedesco as Sarah. New supporting characters like Stella (Anne Serra), Cole (Charles Morillon), and Mathilde (Julie Engelbrecht) also widen the film's thematic scope.

Directed by Jérémie Glachant, Last Bullet is produced by Nolita TV, Inoxy Films, and Versus Production for Netflix.

Interested viewers can stream Last Bullet on Netflix.

