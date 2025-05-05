Broke (2025): Digital release date, plot, and everything we know so far

The American western drama Broke is set to be released digitally on May 6, 2025, in the United States of America. The film is directed and written by Carlyle Eubank. The distribution rights of the film for the North American region were acquired by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

The synopsis for the western drama film, as per Sony Pictures' official website, reads,

"Broke is a contemporary western following the story of True Brandywine (Wyatt Russell), a bareback bronc rider clinging to his fading rodeo career. When True gets trapped in a freak spring blizzard, he must battle injuries, illness, and the bitter cold. While fighting for his survival, True is forced to face his choices and the circumstances that led him to his tenuous situation. Co-starring Dennis Quaid, Mary McDonnell, and Tom Skerritt."

As per filmratings.com, Broke has been rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America for language and substance abuse.

Digital release for Broke explored

The western drama Broke is set to be released digitally on May 6, 2025, by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The film has a runtime of 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Those interested can check the release options listed on the official website of Sony Pictures. They can either order a DVD copy via Amazon for $20.95 or rent it on Prime Video for $12.99. It is also available on Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

What is the movie all about?

The trailer for Broke was released on April 10, 2025, and is available on the official Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube channel. The clip begins with a slow-motion shot of True Brandywine bareback bronc riding a bucking horse. True narrates how he feels about the activity during the shot, as he says,

"Nothing and nobody makes me feel as alive as I do when I'm on the back of that horse for 8 seconds."

The scene changes to a snowy place where a confused and older True Brandywine is seen in a state of panic. True starts recollecting his past moments with his parents. In the past, True's father wished for him to join the Marines, but his passion was always bronc riding. A scene is shown in which he falls off while riding and hits his head on the ground, causing him brain trauma and memory problems.

True's obsession keeps driving him back to bronc riding, but he is unsure where he will go in life, with the brain injury taking its toll. The trailer fades out with an introduction to the cast and also shows an old, disoriented True Brandywine sitting alone in a cabin with a rifle.

Cast and crew for the western drama film Broke

Wyatt Russell is seen on April 30, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty)

The film is written and directed by Carlyle Eubank. Charlie Sarroff is the credited cinematographer, and the music for the project was scored by John Hancock. As per IMDb, the film was shot in Montana, USA. Cities such as Anaconda, Deer Lodge, Butte, and Drummond were primary locations for most of the scenes. The film is set to be distributed by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

The cast for the western drama includes Wyatt Russell as True Brandywine, Dennis Quaid as George Brandywine, and Auden Thornton as Ali. It also features Mary McDonnell as Kathy Brandywine, Johnny Berchtold as Caleb Brandywine, and Tom Skerritt as Cliff.

